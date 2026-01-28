Silent Auction - 4th Annual Music & Meals - A Night In Havana

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with an overnight stay for two in a Deluxe Inn Room at the Elm Hurst Inn & Spa. Includes a $140 dining credit, buffet breakfast for two, and all taxes. Valid any day of the week (excluding holidays) until January 31, 2027.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming getaway with an overnight stay for two in an Estate Room at the historic Idlewyld Inn & Spa. Includes a $150 dining credit, buffet breakfast for two, and all taxes. Valid any day of the week (based on availability; holidays excluded) until January 31, 2027.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy an enriching musical evening with two general admission tickets to The Brahms Effect with Tom Allen, a unique performance blending storytelling and live music to explore Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet.
Date: April 18, 2026 – 7:30 PM (doors 6:30)
Location: Metropolitan United Church, London, ON
Value: $135
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful night at the theatre with two tickets to any performance of The Importance of Being Earnest (March 24–April 12, 2026, excluding Opening Night). This witty, charming classic offers clever humour, sharp dialogue, and an evening of timeless storytelling. Seating in A, B, or C sections (subject to availability).
Value: $180
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of captivating community theatre with two tickets to any London Community Players production during the 2025–2026 season at the historic Palace Theatre. With six major shows spanning musicals, dramas, and more, there’s something for every theatre lover. Performance to be arranged; season runs through Spring 2026.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Experience the best of downtown London with $100 in Covent Garden Market gift cards. Enjoy fresh local produce, specialty foods, artisan goods, cafés, bakeries, and unique shops—all in one of London’s most beloved community hubs.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a trio of handcrafted, small‑batch condiments from JC’s Hot, featuring bold flavours made with home‑grown exotic peppers. Includes Apricot Pepper Jelly, Hot Honey, and Hot Salted Caramel—a delicious collection perfect for food lovers and spice enthusiasts.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Turn up the heat with a six‑bottle Wicked Smart Hot Sauce Variety Pack, featuring bold, Trinidad‑inspired small‑batch flavours crafted in Canada. Perfect for hot sauce lovers who enjoy authentic Caribbean heat and flavour.
Includes:
Value: $70
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of local craft culture with this London Brewing Gift Basket, featuring a London Brewing baseball cap, a London Brewing beer glass, and a $50 gift certificate—a perfect trio for any beer lover who enjoys supporting local craftsmanship.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Renee’s Sandwich Shop, one of London’s favourite local spots for fresh, handcrafted sandwiches, soups, and baked goods. Perfect for a tasty lunch or a cozy meal on the go at participating London locations.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Score a 1‑month membership to Adrenaline MMA, London’s premier training facility offering Muay Thai, BJJ, boxing, conditioning classes, and expert coaching. Perfect for all fitness and experience levels.
Includes access to all classes, training spaces, and coaching staff.
Value: $100 each
Starting bid
Own a piece of Knights history with this signed stick, autographed by members of a Memorial Cup–winning team—a standout collectible for any fan or hockey memorabilia enthusiast. This package also includes two tickets to a London Knights regular‑season game (300‑level seats), giving you the perfect chance to cheer on the team live.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Chase & Sydney Brown Youth Football Camp – One Enrollment
Give a young athlete an unforgettable experience with entry to the Chase & Sydney Brown Youth Football Camp—featuring hands‑on coaching, drills, and skill development led by two of London’s standout football talents. Designed for youth of all skill levels.
Value: $110
Starting bid
Celebrate women’s hockey with this autographed card from Team Canada defender Ella Shelton, who represented Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics and helped lead the team to a hard‑fought silver medal in a thrilling overtime final against the United States. A meaningful keepsake for any fan or memorabilia collector.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Anderson Craft Ales – Private Brewery Tour & Tasting for 10
Enjoy a behind‑the‑scenes tour for up to 10 guests at Anderson Craft Ales, complete with a guided tasting of their small‑batch, award‑winning beers and reserved taproom seating.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Guess Where Trips – “Country to Coast” Mystery Adventure
Set out on a self‑guided mystery trip starting from the London area, with sequential envelopes leading you to charming small towns, scenic backroads, and beautiful waterfront stops—revealed one surprise at a time. Perfect for couples, friends, or families.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Latin Passion Dance Academy – 5‑Week Beginner Salsa Program
Enjoy a fun and welcoming introduction to salsa with a 5‑week beginner program at Latin Passion Dance Academy, including professional instruction, free socials, and studio practice nights.
Value: up to $275
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated gift pack from Side Launch Brewery featuring a $50 gift certificate, branded baseball cap, Bangarang T‑shirt, and a 12‑pack of assorted Side Launch beverages. Perfect for craft beer lovers who want to sip, sample, and show off their Side Launch pride.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated selection from Museum London, featuring a Rebecca St. Pierre photographic print on metal, a Mark Stebbins exhibition catalogue, and a Group of 7 magnet—perfect for art lovers and collectors alike.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Fuel your fandom with a $100 gift certificate to London’s iconic L.A. Mood Comics & Games! Perfect for comic lovers, board‑game fans, collectors, and anyone looking to discover something fun and unique.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium selection from Baracoa Tobacconist featuring a $50 gift certificate, a Regal Gladiator torch lighter, and a double‑blade cigar cutter—perfect for any cigar enthusiast.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium golf experience with a round of golf for four at West Haven Golf & Country Club in London, Ontario, including power carts. A beautifully maintained course offering challenge, scenery, and an unforgettable day on the greens.
Value: $530
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a one‑night stay at the Residence Inn, offering spacious suites, premium comfort, and convenient amenities for the perfect overnight escape.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a fantastic bundle from the Western Fair District, including $100 in Market Bucks, a Superpass for 4 to the 2026 Western Fair, plus a cooler bag and a cribbage board—perfect for food lovers, fairgoers, and fans of local fun.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Take off on your next adventure with round‑trip airfare for two to any WestJet destination! Whether you're dreaming of beaches, mountains, or a vibrant city escape, this flexible travel package lets you choose from WestJet’s full network of destinations. Taxes, fees and surcharges not included. No cash value. Blackout
dates and restrictions apply.
Estimated Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Enjoy a generous $500 gift certificate from Huron Flooring, along with two music‑themed apparel items—a youth T‑shirt and a guitar‑print dress—perfect for adding some fun flair to your home upgrade experience.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of downtown with a $100 Downtown London Gift Card, redeemable at a wide variety of shops, restaurants, cafés, and local businesses. A perfect way to explore and support the heart of the city.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Strum into your next musical adventure with a Denver DD44 acoustic guitar, complete with a protective gig bag. Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, this quality instrument offers warm tone, easy playability, and reliable craftsmanship.
Value: $180
Starting bid
RBC Canadian Open Clothing Bundle #1 – TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
This premium apparel bundle includes a Medium white T‑shirt, Large black T‑shirt hoodie, Medium blue long‑sleeve T‑shirt, and a Large grey vest—perfect for golf fans looking to rep the RBC Canadian Open in style.
Value: $175
Starting bid
RBC Canadian Open Clothing Bundle #2 – TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
This stylish fan bundle features a Small white T‑shirt, Medium blue T‑shirt, Medium grey vest, and a Small white hoodie—ideal for showing off your RBC Canadian Open spirit on and off the course.
Value: $175
Starting bid
Add a collectible piece of MLB history to your shelf with this autographed baseball signed by Jeff Hoffman, pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. A perfect item for baseball fans, memorabilia collectors, or Blue Jays supporters. Generously donated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live music with four tickets to Dwayne Gretzky on April 30 at the London Music Hall. Known for their high‑energy performances and crowd‑favourite covers, this show promises an incredible evening out for friends.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Rock out with four tickets to see Tim Hicks on June 11 at the London Music Hall! Enjoy an electrifying night of country‑rock hits and high‑energy performance from one of Canada’s top country artists. A fantastic night out for friends.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of iconic Canadian rock with four tickets to see Sloan on March 13 at the London Music Hall. Known for their harmonies, energy, and decades of hits, Sloan delivers an unforgettable live show perfect for music lovers.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Queen live on stage with four tickets to It’s A Kinda Magic on April 9 at the London Music Hall. This internationally acclaimed tribute brings Freddie Mercury’s iconic vocals and Queen’s legendary hits to life in an electrifying, high‑energy show.
Value: $265
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Queen live on stage with four tickets to It’s A Kinda Magic on April 9 at the London Music Hall. This internationally acclaimed tribute brings Freddie Mercury’s iconic vocals and Queen’s legendary hits to life in an electrifying, high‑energy show.
Value: $265
Starting bid
Create a one‑of‑a‑kind artwork featuring high‑quality photographs of the eyes of you and up to seven others, beautifully stitched together into a single framed Eyescape. This package includes an in‑home photo session (London area), delivery of your printed and framed piece with standard glass (museum glass available as an upgrade), and a digital copy of your Eyescape. A QR code is included for easy access to more information.
Value: $199
Starting bid
Cheer on the Knights in Round 1 of the 2026 playoffs with two great seats donated by Lam. Enjoy an incredible view from Section 112, Row L, Seats 9 & 10—the perfect way to experience the excitement of playoff hockey at Canada Life Place.
Value: $240
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious assortment of plant‑based artisanal cheeses with $150 in product coupons from Nuts for Cheese. Perfect for food lovers looking to elevate their snacking, hosting, or recipe creations with bold, dairy‑free flavour.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Treat your vehicle to a premium refresh with a Professional Detailing Package from Leavens Volvo Cars London, featuring a thorough interior and exterior clean that restores shine, protects surfaces, and leaves your car looking its best. This package also includes a Volvo mug, hat, and notebook—the perfect bonus for any Volvo enthusiast.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Treat your vehicle to a premium refresh with a Professional Detailing Package from Leavens Volvo Cars London, featuring a thorough interior and exterior clean that restores shine, protects surfaces, and leaves your car looking its best. This package also includes a Volvo mug, hat, and notebook—the perfect bonus for any Volvo enthusiast.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the rich, soulful sound of the blues with this exclusive package from the Great Lakes Blues Society! Enjoy a full one‑year membership, giving you access to member perks and insider updates, plus two tickets to any GLBS live show of your choice. Whether you're a longtime blues lover or discovering the genre for the first time, this experience promises unforgettable performances from some of the region’s most talented musicians. A perfect night out for music fans!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a refreshing assortment of Blackfly beverages paired with branded gear perfect for any fan. This gift basket includes a dozen assorted Blackfly drinks, along with two T‑shirts and a baseball cap—a fun and flavorful collection for anyone who loves proudly Canadian beverages.
Value: $150
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