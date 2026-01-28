Silent Auction - 4th Annual Music & Meals - A Night In Havana

Immerse yourself in the rich, soulful sound of the blues with this exclusive package from the Great Lakes Blues Society! Enjoy a full one‑year membership, giving you access to member perks and insider updates, plus two tickets to any GLBS live show of your choice. Whether you're a longtime blues lover or discovering the genre for the first time, this experience promises unforgettable performances from some of the region’s most talented musicians. A perfect night out for music fans!

Value: $100