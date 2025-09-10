Gift a Goat Campaign: an evening of music, poetry, and change

General Admission
Free

Enjoy an evening of music and poetry from around the globe!

Seed of Change
$25

Contribute toward the funding of a goat and gain access to our evening of performance! Every $25 brings a child halfway to receiving their own source of nourishment and opportunity.

Gift a Goat
$50

Gift one female goat to a child and gain access to our evening of performance! Your gift becomes a source of milk, income, and independence that grows year after year.

Goat & Growth
$100

Gain access to our evening of performance and fund two goats for two children - doubling the impact and helping two families build stability and hope.

A Family of Goats
$250

Gain access to our evening of performance and provide five goats to five children, planting the seeds for five families to build lasting, sustainable livelihoods.

Sustainable Futures
$500

Gain access to our evening of performance and fund ten goats! This will empower ten children and their families with renewable sources of income and nourishment.

Community Empowerer
$1,000

Gain access to our evening of performance and transform a community by providing twenty goats to twenty households, sparking cycles of self-reliance and long-term economic empowerment!

Add a donation for The Spinoza Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!