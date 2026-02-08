Durham Alliance Outreach

Hosted by

Durham Alliance Outreach

About this event

Music Bingo Night @ Club 717

Unit #7

717 Wilson Rd S, Oshawa, ON L1H 6E9, Canada

General Admission
$10

🎟️ GENERAL ADMISSION – MUSIC BINGO NIGHT

Join us for Music Bingo Night at Club 717, hosted by DJ Daddy Entertainment — a high-energy night of music, laughs, and real cash prizes.

This is not trivia and not traditional bingo.
Instead of numbers, you’ll match songs from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and Pop — and you’ll play right on your phone. No bingo experience needed, just show up ready to have fun.

🎶 $325 in cash & prizes to be won
📱 Play on your phone
🎧 Hosted by DJ Daddy Entertainment

This event proudly supports Durham Alliance Outreach (DAO) — Durham Region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community hub, helping power safer spaces, peer support, and community programs.

VIP Admission
$5

⭐ VIP EARLY ACCESS ADD-ON – MUSIC BINGO NIGHT

Upgrade your night with VIP Early Access and start the fun before the crowd arrives.

VIP access gets you early entry at 7:00 PM, giving you first pick of seating, time to grab a drink during happy hour, and a relaxed start before the games begin.

🎟️ VIP Early Access begins at 7:00 PM
💲 $5 prepay only
🪑 Best choice of seating
🍹 Enjoy Happy Hour Specials from 7:00–8:00 PM

VIP Early Access is limited and available by pre-purchase only.

Please note:

  • VIP is an add-on and does not include General Admission.
  • General Admission doors open at 8:00 PM.
  • First bingo game starts at 8:30 PM sharp.

Arrive early, settle in, and kick off Music Bingo Night the VIP way.

Add a donation for Durham Alliance Outreach

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