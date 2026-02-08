Music Bingo Night @ Club 717

About this event
Join us for Music Bingo Night at Club 717, hosted by DJ Daddy Entertainment — a high-energy night of music, laughs, and real cash prizes.
This is not trivia and not traditional bingo.
Instead of numbers, you’ll match songs from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and Pop — and you’ll play right on your phone. No bingo experience needed, just show up ready to have fun.
🎶 $325 in cash & prizes to be won
📱 Play on your phone
🎧 Hosted by DJ Daddy Entertainment
This event proudly supports Durham Alliance Outreach (DAO) — Durham Region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community hub, helping power safer spaces, peer support, and community programs.
Upgrade your night with VIP Early Access and start the fun before the crowd arrives.
VIP access gets you early entry at 7:00 PM, giving you first pick of seating, time to grab a drink during happy hour, and a relaxed start before the games begin.
🎟️ VIP Early Access begins at 7:00 PM
💲 $5 prepay only
🪑 Best choice of seating
🍹 Enjoy Happy Hour Specials from 7:00–8:00 PM
VIP Early Access is limited and available by pre-purchase only.
Please note:
Arrive early, settle in, and kick off Music Bingo Night the VIP way.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!