Music Bingo Night @ Club 717

🎟️ GENERAL ADMISSION – MUSIC BINGO NIGHT

Join us for Music Bingo Night at Club 717, hosted by DJ Daddy Entertainment — a high-energy night of music, laughs, and real cash prizes.

This is not trivia and not traditional bingo.

Instead of numbers, you’ll match songs from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and Pop — and you’ll play right on your phone. No bingo experience needed, just show up ready to have fun.

🎶 $325 in cash & prizes to be won

📱 Play on your phone

🎧 Hosted by DJ Daddy Entertainment

This event proudly supports Durham Alliance Outreach (DAO) — Durham Region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community hub, helping power safer spaces, peer support, and community programs.