Music Mania - Dueling Pianos

109 5th Ave

Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4, Canada

VIP Table - 8 seats
CA$500
groupTicketCaption

Enjoy a night out with friends! This is a group ticket for 8 attendees, enjoy complimentary wine, treats and reserved front row seating!

Early Bird Admission
CA$40
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Enjoy general access to the event and first come first served seating.

General Admission
CA$50

Enjoy general access to the event and first come first served seating.

Table Reservation
CA$20
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

If you and seven (7) friends are attending the event and want to ensure that you can share a table, you can reserve your very own table. This is only for groups of 8. Only 15 available.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing