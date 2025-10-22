Music Mania - Dueling Pianos

Enjoy a night out with friends! This is a group ticket for 8 attendees, enjoy complimentary wine, treats and reserved front row seating!
Enjoy general access to the event and first come first served seating.
Enjoy general access to the event and first come first served seating.
If you and seven (7) friends are attending the event and want to ensure that you can share a table, you can reserve your very own table. This is only for groups of 8. Only 15 available.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing