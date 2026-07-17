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S.Au.S.

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S.Au.S.

About this event

Music Therapy - Fall 2026 Program

555 Bd Taschereau

La Prairie, QC J5R 1V0, Canada

Music Therapy – Group A (Ages 4–11) Saturday 10 to 10:45 a.m
$250

Music Therapy is a 12-week program offered twice a year, with sessions beginning in September and January.


Created specifically for autistic children who benefit from additional support, the program promotes participation in group sports through a structured yet flexible environment that emphasizes encouragement, inclusion, and success.


Group A (ages 4–11) is limited to 4 participants to ensure individualized support and a positive experience. Classes are facilitated by a therapist accredited by the Canadian Association for Music Therapy and a member of both the Québec and Canadian Music Therapy Associations. With more than 15 years of experience working within the autistic community she creates a reassuring, predictable structure while encouraging exploration and discovery.

Music Therapy– Group B (Ages 4–11) Saturday 11 to 11:45 a.m
$250

Music Therapy is a 12-week program offered twice a year, with sessions beginning in September and January.


Created specifically for autistic children who benefit from additional support, the program promotes participation in group sports through a structured yet flexible environment that emphasizes encouragement, inclusion, and success.


Group A (ages 4–11) is limited to 4 participants to ensure individualized support and a positive experience. Classes are facilitated by a therapist accredited by the Canadian Association for Music Therapy and a member of both the Québec and Canadian Music Therapy Associations. With more than 15 years of experience working within the autistic community she creates a reassuring, predictable structure while encouraging exploration and discovery.

Music Therapy– Group C (Age 12+) Tuesday 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
$250

Music Therapy is a 12-week program offered twice a year, with sessions beginning in September and January.


Created specifically for autistic teenagers who benefit from additional support, the program promotes participation in group sports through a structured yet flexible environment that emphasizes encouragement, inclusion, and success.


Group A (Age 12+) is limited to 4 participants to ensure individualized support and a positive experience. Classes are facilitated by a therapist accredited by the Canadian Association for Music Therapy and a member of both the Québec and Canadian Music Therapy Associations. With more than 15 years of experience working within the autistic community she creates a reassuring, predictable structure while encouraging exploration and discovery.

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