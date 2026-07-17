Music Therapy - Fall 2026 Program

Music Therapy is a 12-week program offered twice a year, with sessions beginning in September and January.





Created specifically for autistic children who benefit from additional support, the program promotes participation in group sports through a structured yet flexible environment that emphasizes encouragement, inclusion, and success.





Group A (ages 4–11) is limited to 4 participants to ensure individualized support and a positive experience. Classes are facilitated by a therapist accredited by the Canadian Association for Music Therapy and a member of both the Québec and Canadian Music Therapy Associations. With more than 15 years of experience working within the autistic community she creates a reassuring, predictable structure while encouraging exploration and discovery.