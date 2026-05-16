Muskoka Music Mix Silent Auction!

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Starting bid
Enjoy a foursome of golf with carts (Monday-Thursday) courtesy of the South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club.
A retail value of over $400!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 hour afternoon guided cruise for a party of up to 6 people in a freighter canoe on Lake Muskoka, including "Millionaires' Row", compete with snacks and soft drinks!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 hour afternoon pontoon boat cruise for a party of up to 6 people on the Muskoka River, including Lake Vernon, Fairy Lake and downtown Huntsville, complete with snacks & soft drinks!
Starting bid
A package of 10 Art Cards courtesy of Muskoka Artist Andrea Ross.
These beautiful reproductions of Andrea's paintings make fabulous greeting cards!
A retail value of $70!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!