Hosted by

Huntsville Ontario Chapter SPEBSQSA Inc.

About this event

Muskoka Music Mix Silent Auction!

Golf for Four at the South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club item
Golf for Four at the South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club
$180

Starting bid

Enjoy a foursome of golf with carts (Monday-Thursday) courtesy of the South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club.

A retail value of over $400!

Lake Muskoka Tour item
Lake Muskoka Tour
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 hour afternoon guided cruise for a party of up to 6 people in a freighter canoe on Lake Muskoka, including "Millionaires' Row", compete with snacks and soft drinks!

Cruising Down the River item
Cruising Down the River
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 hour afternoon pontoon boat cruise for a party of up to 6 people on the Muskoka River, including Lake Vernon, Fairy Lake and downtown Huntsville, complete with snacks & soft drinks!

A package of 10 Art Cards by Muskoka Artist Andrea Ross item
A package of 10 Art Cards by Muskoka Artist Andrea Ross
$35

Starting bid

A package of 10 Art Cards courtesy of Muskoka Artist Andrea Ross.

These beautiful reproductions of Andrea's paintings make fabulous greeting cards!

A retail value of $70!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!