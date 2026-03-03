Rotary Club of Bracebridge Charitable Trust

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Bracebridge Charitable Trust

About this event

Muskoka Rotary Golf Classic 2026

20 Barnwood Dr

MacTier, ON P0C 1H0, Canada

Single Player
$350

You are excited to join us and to meet new people. We will put you in a fun team to play with.

Twosome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

I have a buddy but need to be put with two other awesome people to create a fun and amazing team.

Threesome
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Me and two of my buddies need one more awesome person to join our team.

Foursome
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We've got our team and are ready to play!

Hole Sponsor
$175

Recognition sign at a hole on the golf course.

Silver Sponsor
$700

Recognition sign on the golf course, sign at registration desk, recognition at dinner and one complimentary golf registration.

Gold Sponsor
$1,400

Recognition sign on the golf course, sign at registration desk and on the golf carts. Recognition at dinner and two complimentary golf registrations.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500

As listed above with an added banner and four complimentary golf registrations.

Auction Donation
Free

One of our committee will contact you to discuss your generous donation!

(Value $50 or more please)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!