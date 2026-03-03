Muskoka Rotary Golf Classic 2026

Hosted by
About this event
You are excited to join us and to meet new people. We will put you in a fun team to play with.
I have a buddy but need to be put with two other awesome people to create a fun and amazing team.
Me and two of my buddies need one more awesome person to join our team.
We've got our team and are ready to play!
Recognition sign at a hole on the golf course.
Recognition sign on the golf course, sign at registration desk, recognition at dinner and one complimentary golf registration.
Recognition sign on the golf course, sign at registration desk and on the golf carts. Recognition at dinner and two complimentary golf registrations.
As listed above with an added banner and four complimentary golf registrations.
One of our committee will contact you to discuss your generous donation!
(Value $50 or more please)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!