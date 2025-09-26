MWRFC Golf Tournament 25 - Sponsors

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About this event
8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value) 2 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($3,000 value) Golf Cart Branding Package ($2,000) Logo on event website Recognition on social media channels Listed as GOLD sponsor Special mention at Banquet dinner
Listed as SILVER sponsor 8 x Tickets to Golf & Dine ($2,000 value) 1 x Hole signage / sponsorship ($2,000 value) Logo on event website Recognition on social media channels Special mention at Banquet dinner
Put your business in full view and place your company name and logo on signage at the hole of your choice 1 x Signage / Logo at hole of choice
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