Mxfits - April 25 - Clinic & Scrimmage

About this event
If you need a coupon code to apply an account credit please message us on Slack before checking out so we can create it.
SCRIMMAGE ARRIVAL 3:30 pm
If you need a coupon code to apply an account credit please message us on Slack before checking out so we can create it.
If you're not a member of Mxfits Roller Derby, you can join us for the April 25th Session. Please register with this ticket.
SCRIMMAGE ARRIVAL 3:30 pm
If you're not a member of Mxfits Roller Derby, you can join us for the April 25th Scrimmage. Please register with this ticket.
This is the PWYC option for those attending both the clinic and scrimmage. If you're attending the scrimmage only, please use that option.
Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.
SCRIMMAGE ARRIVAL 3:30 pm
This is the PWYC option for those attending both the scrimmage only. If you're attending the scrimmage only, please use that option.
Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.
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