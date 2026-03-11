Hosted by

Mxfits Roller Derby Inc.

About this event

Mxfits - April 25 - Clinic & Scrimmage

48 Hawkins St

Georgina, ON L0E 1R0, Canada

Mxfits Members - April 25 Clinic & Scrimmage
$30

If you need a coupon code to apply an account credit please message us on Slack before checking out so we can create it.

Mxfits Members - Scrimmage Only
$5

SCRIMMAGE ARRIVAL 3:30 pm

If you need a coupon code to apply an account credit please message us on Slack before checking out so we can create it.

April 25 Clinic & Scrimmage - Non Member
$40

If you're not a member of Mxfits Roller Derby, you can join us for the April 25th Session. Please register with this ticket.

April 25 Scrimmage Only - Non Member
$10

SCRIMMAGE ARRIVAL 3:30 pm

If you're not a member of Mxfits Roller Derby, you can join us for the April 25th Scrimmage. Please register with this ticket.

April 25 Clinic & Scrimmage - PWYC
Pay what you can

This is the PWYC option for those attending both the clinic and scrimmage. If you're attending the scrimmage only, please use that option.


Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.

April 25 Scrimmage - PWYC
Pay what you can

SCRIMMAGE ARRIVAL 3:30 pm


This is the PWYC option for those attending both the scrimmage only. If you're attending the scrimmage only, please use that option.


Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.

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