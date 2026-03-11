Mxfits - April 25 - Clinic & Scrimmage

This is the PWYC option for those attending both the clinic and scrimmage. If you're attending the scrimmage only, please use that option.





Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.