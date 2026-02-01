Mxfits Roller Derby Inc.

About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
Make life easy by paying once per year.
Renews monthly
You will be automatically billed $5 monthly.
Valid until April 23, 2027
Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!