Mxfits Roller Derby Inc.

Offered by

Mxfits Roller Derby Inc.

About the memberships

Mxfits Roller Derby Inc.

Regular - Annual
$60

Valid until April 23, 2027

Make life easy by paying once per year.

Regular - Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

You will be automatically billed $5 monthly.

Annual PWYC Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until April 23, 2027

Mxfits Roller Derby is a not-for-profit organization and we do not want cost to be a barrier to your participation. If you need to pay a reduced fee to make this accessible for you, please adjust your payment accordingly. Completely confidential, and no questions will be asked. Please see our PWYC Policy if you have further questions.

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