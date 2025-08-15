Hosted by

MyCityCare's Silent Auction

Summit Motors Gift Package
Summit Motors Gift Package
$40

Starting bid

Arrow equipment tote bag, Titelist Truefeel golf balls, Summit Motors Yeti Koozies, Big River pocketknife, Summit Motors Hoodie.

MyCityCare Swag
MyCityCare Swag
$60

Starting bid

3 MyCityCare toques, 2 MyCityCare Tumblers

Bert & Mac's Source for Sports Gift set
Bert & Mac’s Source for Sports Gift set
$10

Starting bid

Chicago Blackhawks throw pillow, CFL Edmonton Team Gnome, Bert & Mac’s Velcro back hat.

Herman's Carpets Gift Card
Herman’s Carpets Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Blowers & Grafton restaurant.

Binoculars
Binoculars
$50

Starting bid

Bushnell Power View binoculars

Schwartz Reliance Insurance Ace Throwing Kit
Schwartz Reliance Insurance Ace Throwing Kit
$25

Starting bid

East point light up Alex throwing kit.

U-Line Camp chair and table
U-Line Camp chair and table
$25

Starting bid

Folding camp chair and table.

Big Daddy Plush Camp Chair
Big Daddy Plush Camp Chair
$25

Starting bid

U-Line plush camp chair

Summers Almost Over gift set
Summers Almost Over gift set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Mayor Andrew Prokop.


2 Frisbees, 2 hoodies

