MyCityCare's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
102 Fairway Dr, Coaldale, AB T1M 1H1, Canada
Starting bid
Arrow equipment tote bag, Titelist Truefeel golf balls, Summit Motors Yeti Koozies, Big River pocketknife, Summit Motors Hoodie.
Starting bid
3 MyCityCare toques, 2 MyCityCare Tumblers
Starting bid
Chicago Blackhawks throw pillow, CFL Edmonton Team Gnome, Bert & Mac’s Velcro back hat.
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to Blowers & Grafton restaurant.
Starting bid
Bushnell Power View binoculars
Starting bid
East point light up Alex throwing kit.
Starting bid
Folding camp chair and table.
Starting bid
U-Line plush camp chair
Starting bid
Donated by Mayor Andrew Prokop.
2 Frisbees, 2 hoodies
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!