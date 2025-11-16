Battle of the Blades

About this event
Includes 90min of axe and knife throwing.
Extra $5/person to throw the big axe or shovel is available to upgrade at the venue subject to availability.
Donation to Jami Omar to support the West Ottawa Interfaith Bridge winter clothing drive.
Add donation in $5 increments.
Registration to attend as a spectator only and hang out with us at the venue. Recommended $5 donation to the Winter Clothing Drive. Does not include admission to throw.
