Nelson Waldorf School
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Nelson Waldorf School

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Nelson Waldorf School

About this event

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Mystery at Shady Acres - Waldorf School Grade 8-9 Play

5915 Taghum Hall Rd

Nelson, BC V1L 6X8, Canada

Add a donation for Nelson Waldorf School

$

Kids Ticket
$15

For those under 12 years of age. Provides access to the play and the strawberry shortcake dessert.

Adult Ticket
$20

For those over 12 years of age. Provides access to the play and the strawberry shortcake dessert.

Supporter Ticket
$35

Covers the cost of production and your dessert, plus a contribution to our class.

Super Supporter Ticket
$50

Covers the cost of production and your dessert, plus a contribution to our class.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!