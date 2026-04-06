Mystery at Shady Acres - Waldorf School Grade 8-9 Play

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About this event
$
For those under 12 years of age. Provides access to the play and the strawberry shortcake dessert.
For those over 12 years of age. Provides access to the play and the strawberry shortcake dessert.
Covers the cost of production and your dessert, plus a contribution to our class.
Covers the cost of production and your dessert, plus a contribution to our class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!