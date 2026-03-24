Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program

Hosted by

Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program

About this event

Sales closed

NACAP's Easter for the Children Charity Auction (copy)

Coleman Cooler-NEW item
Coleman Cooler-NEW item
Coleman Cooler-NEW
$20

Starting bid

This item is new.

Picnic Salad Bowl-NEW item
Picnic Salad Bowl-NEW item
Picnic Salad Bowl-NEW
$8

Starting bid

This item is NEW

Beautiful Wooden Piece item
Beautiful Wooden Piece
$4

Starting bid

BabyBliss Pro Pet Clippers item
BabyBliss Pro Pet Clippers
$40

Starting bid

This item is NEW

Sushi Set item
Sushi Set
$6

Starting bid

This item is NEW

Wine Hand Towels item
Wine Hand Towels
$2

Starting bid

This item is NEW

MK Handbag item
MK Handbag
$40

Starting bid

Item is NEW without Tags

4 Piece Christmas Napkins item
4 Piece Christmas Napkins
$2

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Artist Designed Fruit Bowl item
Artist Designed Fruit Bowl item
Artist Designed Fruit Bowl
$20

Starting bid

Item is NEW, and designed by a local artist, sold out of Forks Rd Pottery

BENTGO Storage Containers 90 Pieces item
BENTGO Storage Containers 90 Pieces
$30

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Plant Holder item
Plant Holder
$2

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Cork Set item
Cork Set
$8

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Bamboo Towel Set item
Bamboo Towel Set item
Bamboo Towel Set
$4

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Alarm Clock Sound Machine item
Alarm Clock Sound Machine
$10

Starting bid

Mug item
Mug
$2

Starting bid

NEW

Soap Dispenser item
Soap Dispenser
$5

Starting bid

NEW

Fly Trap Jar item
Fly Trap Jar
$4

Starting bid

NEW

Tuperware Set item
Tuperware Set
$26

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Colour Changing Mugs item
Colour Changing Mugs
$6

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Owala Cups 2 Pack item
Owala Cups 2 Pack
$20

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Food Scale item
Food Scale
$8

Starting bid

Shovel for Car item
Shovel for Car
$6

Starting bid

Item is NEW

GUESS Handbag item
GUESS Handbag
$30

Starting bid

Item is NEW without Tags

Solar Lamps set of 2 item
Solar Lamps set of 2
$20

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Cake Stand item
Cake Stand item
Cake Stand
$8

Starting bid

Lazy Susan item
Lazy Susan
$4

Starting bid

Cable Concealer item
Cable Concealer
$6

Starting bid

Towing Mirror item
Towing Mirror
$12

Starting bid

Item is NEW

Plain Wooden Sign item
Plain Wooden Sign
$4

Starting bid

You can create this sign to your liking

$20 Outback Steakhouse GC item
$20 Outback Steakhouse GC
$10

Starting bid

Oragami Bracelet item
Oragami Bracelet
$6

Starting bid

Halloween Glow in the Dark Wall Decals item
Halloween Glow in the Dark Wall Decals
$6

Starting bid

Stencils for chalk painting item
Stencils for chalk painting
$4

Starting bid

Leaf Tray by Avon item
Leaf Tray by Avon
$10

Starting bid

$25 Spaghetti Factory GC item
$25 Spaghetti Factory GC
$12

Starting bid

Fall Wall Decor item
Fall Wall Decor item
Fall Wall Decor
$6

Starting bid

Scentsy BRICK of Wax item
Scentsy BRICK of Wax
$14

Starting bid

Equivalent to 6 bars of wax

2 Decorative Wooden Beads item
2 Decorative Wooden Beads
$4

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Basket item
Harley Davidson Basket item
Harley Davidson Basket
$12

Starting bid

Includes a Harley Davidson Bandana, 2 Decks of Cards, a Cambridge, On Harley Coin and a QUINN Custom Motorcycles Bandana

Kate Spade Earrings item
Kate Spade Earrings item
Kate Spade Earrings
$12

Starting bid

Bee Lot #1 item
Bee Lot #1
$4

Starting bid

Fall Set item
Fall Set
$4

Starting bid

Bee set 2 item
Bee set 2
$4

Starting bid

Bee set 3 item
Bee set 3
$4

Starting bid

Pet set, leash and harness set item
Pet set, leash and harness set item
Pet set, leash and harness set item
Pet set, leash and harness set
$14

Starting bid

1 Full DJ Event by Swartz Productions item
1 Full DJ Event by Swartz Productions item
1 Full DJ Event by Swartz Productions
$100

Starting bid

Having an event this year? Leave it to Swartz Productions. They have all the gear, speakers, microphone's, DJ equipment and the DJ to help make your even unforgettable.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!