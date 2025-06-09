THE MORRIS WINCHEVSKY SCHOOLS

THE MORRIS WINCHEVSKY SCHOOLS

Celebrate Naivelt’s 100th Anniversary! נעכטן, הײַנט, מאָרגן nekhtn, haynt, morgn

Eldorado Park

8520 Creditview Rd, Brampton, ON L6Y 0G4, Canada

Member Weekend Pass
$55

Grants entry to the entire event with access to activities for anyone with an UJPO membership.

Non-Member Weekend Pass
$70

Grants entry to the entire event with access to amenities for anyone.

Saturday Pass (including showcase)
$45

Grants activities for all-day Saturday, including our evening concert.

Saturday Pass (no showcase)
$35

Grants activities for all-day Saturday, not including our evening concert.

Sunday Pass
$35

Grants activities for all-day Sunday.

VIP Weekend Pass
$120

Value $140 - Weekend pass ($65), Meal pass on each day ($40), Program ($10), Voucher for Merch ($20), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating

VIP Saturday Pass
$80

Value $85 - Price $70, Saturday pass ($40), Meal pass on each day ($20), Program ($10), Voucher for Merch ($10), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating

VIP Sunday Pass
$70

Sunday pass ($30), Meal pass on each day ($20), Program ($10), Voucher for, Merch ($10), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating

Naivelter VIP Weekend Pass
$60

Value $75 - Meal pass on each day ($40), Program ($10), Voucher for Merch ($20), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating for current Bungalow Holders.

Meal Voucher
$20

8oz All Beef Hamburger, Debreziner Sausage, and Vegetarian Burger (Vegan and Gluten Free Options Available), 2 salads, Soft drink/water/iced tea, Cookie (indicate Vegan and Gluten Free)

