Celebrate Naivelt’s 100th Anniversary! נעכטן, הײַנט, מאָרגן nekhtn, haynt, morgn

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the entire event with access to activities for anyone with an UJPO membership.
Grants entry to the entire event with access to amenities for anyone.
Grants activities for all-day Saturday, including our evening concert.
Grants activities for all-day Saturday, not including our evening concert.
Grants activities for all-day Sunday.
Value $140 - Weekend pass ($65), Meal pass on each day ($40), Program ($10), Voucher for Merch ($20), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating
Value $85 - Price $70, Saturday pass ($40), Meal pass on each day ($20), Program ($10), Voucher for Merch ($10), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating
Sunday pass ($30), Meal pass on each day ($20), Program ($10), Voucher for, Merch ($10), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating
Value $75 - Meal pass on each day ($40), Program ($10), Voucher for Merch ($20), Voucher for snack bar ($5), Reserved seating for current Bungalow Holders.
8oz All Beef Hamburger, Debreziner Sausage, and Vegetarian Burger (Vegan and Gluten Free Options Available), 2 salads, Soft drink/water/iced tea, Cookie (indicate Vegan and Gluten Free)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!