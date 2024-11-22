Nakehndan - Knowing Your Truth Fundraising Shop

$40

These Teal Ribbon on an Eagle Feather Beaded Pins, handmade by local Garden River First Nation artist @boissoneaubeads, are a symbol of support for survivors of sexual assault and their families.

$15

Minobimaadizowin in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) means "Living a Good Life - to walk on Mother Earth with love and kindess for all of Creation"

$15

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) is an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women in Canada and the United States. Funds from the sale of these ornaments go towards supporting Nakehndan’s efforts to support survivors and their families who have experienced this type of crime.

$10

Hang your Clan with pride with our Clan Tags printed on wood. Don't see your clan? Custom orders for clans are available at no extra cost! Simply indicate which clan you'd like on the next page! Note: Custom clans will take 1-2 weeks to process and deliver.

Ontario Shipping
$10

If you reside outside of Sault Ste Marie but within Ontario, please add the Ontario Shipping Fee to your order.

Outside Ontario Shipping
$15

If you reside outside of Ontario, please add the Outside Ontario Shipping Fee to your order.

