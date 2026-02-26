New Collar Collective

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New Collar Collective

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Help Us Name Libby's Puppies!

Name Purple Collar Puppy
$75

Add this item to your cart to donate $75.00 and name one of Libby's puppies! This puppy has black fur with white markings.

Name Brown Collar Puppy
$75

Add this item to your cart to donate $75.00 and name one of Libby's puppies! This puppy has brown fur.

Name White Collar Puppy
$75

Add this item to your cart to donate $75.00 and name one of Libby's puppies! This puppy has black fur with white markings.

Name Dark Green Collar Puppy
$75

Add this item to your cart to donate $75.00 and name one of Libby's puppies! This puppy has black fur with white markings.

Name Light Green Collar Puppy
$75

Add this item to your cart to donate $75.00 and name one of Libby's puppies! This puppy has white/tan fur.

Name Pink Collar Puppy
$75

Add this item to your cart to donate $75.00 and name one of Libby's puppies! This puppy has white/tan fur.

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