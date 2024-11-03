Nanaimo Alano Club Society Memberships

Membership fees support club operations! Being a member means that you get to vote at Annual General Meetings where we discuss the state and future of the Nanaimo Alano Club Society. Counting yourself as a member helps us demonstrate the impact we are having in our community.

Membership fees support club operations! Being a member means that you get to vote at Annual General Meetings where we discuss the state and future of the Nanaimo Alano Club Society. Counting yourself as a member helps us demonstrate the impact we are having in our community.

seeMoreDetailsMobile