NANAIMO MALAYALEE ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP

Renews yearly on: September 30
For Individuals contributing to the community independently.
Eligibility:
Note: Please ensure to provide full details of children in the text boxes that follow. Membership cards will be issued only to primary members.
Renews yearly on: September 30
For families wishing to participate collectively in the community.
Eligibility:
NOTE: Membership Cards will only be issued to the primary applicant. However, privileges are available to all registered family members as applicable. Please ensure to provide full details of family members in the text boxes that follow.
Renews yearly on: September 30
For Students looking for an affordable way to contribute to the community.
Eligibility:
Valid for one year
For all BC residents who wish to support and engage with Malayalee culture.
Eligibility:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!