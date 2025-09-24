NANAIMO MALAYALEE ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP

Individual Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: September 30

For Individuals contributing to the community independently.


Eligibility:

  • Must be of Malayalee descent and interested in Malayalee cultural values
  • Primary residence must be on Vancouver Island
  • Access to all NANMA cultural, social, and family programs
  • Granted Active Member status (with voting rights and governance participation)
  • Individual members can register dependent parents, grandparents and children (<18 yrs)


Note: Please ensure to provide full details of children in the text boxes that follow. Membership cards will be issued only to primary members.



Family Membership
$35

Renews yearly on: September 30

For families wishing to participate collectively in the community.


Eligibility:

  • Must be of Malayalee descent and interested in Malayalee cultural values
  • Primary residence must be on Vancouver Island
  • Granted Active Member status for this year with voting rights and governance participation for primary registrant and spouse.
  • Includes membership for dependent parents, grandparents and children (<18yrs.)
  • Affordable household membership covering multiple dependents

NOTE: Membership Cards will only be issued to the primary applicant. However, privileges are available to all registered family members as applicable. Please ensure to provide full details of family members in the text boxes that follow.


Student Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: September 30

For Students looking for an affordable way to contribute to the community.


Eligibility:

  • Must be a full-time student residing and studying on Vancouver Island
  • Proof of active enrollment required at registration
  • Must be of Malayalee descent and interested in Malayalee cultural values.
  • Students under 18 are not eligible for this category
  • Affordable access to NANMA programs and events
  • Students 18 years and older are eligible for Active Membership (voting rights and can participate in elections.)
Associate Membership
$5

Valid for one year

For all BC residents who wish to support and engage with Malayalee culture.


Eligibility:

  • Must be a resident of British Columbia
  • Genuine interest in Malayalee culture (Malayalee descent not required)
  • Participation in NANMA cultural and social programs
  • NOTE: Not eligible for Active Membership. i.e. no voting rights, cannot participate in elections.

