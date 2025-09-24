NANAIMO MALAYALEE ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP

For families wishing to participate collectively in the community.





Eligibility:

Must be of Malayalee descent and interested in Malayalee cultural values

Primary residence must be on Vancouver Island

Granted Active Member status for this year with voting rights and governance participation for primary registrant and spouse.

Includes membership for dependent parents, grandparents and children (<18yrs.)

Affordable household membership covering multiple dependents

NOTE: Membership Cards will only be issued to the primary applicant. However, privileges are available to all registered family members as applicable. Please ensure to provide full details of family members in the text boxes that follow.



