We linked up with Montreal’s own Kochetkov for something unique.





Custom, oversized, and handmade, with embroidered details, thick two-inch shoulder straps, and two inner pockets for headphones and essentials.





Logo on the A side; "Narrativ - Disturbing systems" on the B side.





Tough enough to hold 50+ records like it’s nothing, and cute enough to carry anywhere.





Affordable worldwide shipping: You're far from Montreal and want one? DM us, and we'll sort you out.





This is the second extremely limited run.