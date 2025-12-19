About this shop
We linked up with Montreal’s own Kochetkov for something unique.
Custom, oversized, and handmade, with embroidered details, thick two-inch shoulder straps, and two inner pockets for headphones and essentials.
Logo on the A side; "Narrativ - Disturbing systems" on the B side.
Tough enough to hold 50+ records like it’s nothing, and cute enough to carry anywhere.
Affordable worldwide shipping: You're far from Montreal and want one? DM us, and we'll sort you out.
This is the second extremely limited run.
