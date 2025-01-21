NASCAR: Greek Week 2025

Team Captain Forms Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-XXVfHrdXjo7bV1T5dm88apE1bDRGGIefx9l3oNiPeZHh8Q/viewform?usp=header
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBB18TcyEprdn_abd-2HbW8pBUeoxMizfGcZJLaVhk1W6Clw/viewform?usp=header
Team Captain Forms Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-XXVfHrdXjo7bV1T5dm88apE1bDRGGIefx9l3oNiPeZHh8Q/viewform?usp=header
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBB18TcyEprdn_abd-2HbW8pBUeoxMizfGcZJLaVhk1W6Clw/viewform?usp=header
FULL WEEK TICKET - DRY WEEK
$120
Includes entry to Greek Week EXCEPT Bar Crawl, Power Hour, and the DARTY & BOAT Races.
Events Included: Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Yoko Luna Dinner, Frat Events.
Includes entry to Greek Week EXCEPT Bar Crawl, Power Hour, and the DARTY & BOAT Races.
Events Included: Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Yoko Luna Dinner, Frat Events.
POWER HOUR INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$45
CAFE CAMPUS POWER HOUR
CAFE CAMPUS POWER HOUR
YOKO LUNA AFTER-PARTY
$20
INCLUDES ENTRY TO YOKO LUNA AFTER THE DINNER
INCLUDES ENTRY TO YOKO LUNA AFTER THE DINNER
212 CLOSING CEREMONY
$25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!