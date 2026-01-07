ALUS

National Field Conference 2026

75 PTH 12 North

Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3, Canada

Meet & Greet
Free

Join us at Smitty's for an informal opportunity to meet Coordinators, PAC members, and ALUS National staff from across Canada. Snack will be provided.

July 15: Morning conference sessions
Free

In the Auditorium of the Mennonite Heritage Village. Transportation, coffee & snacks, and lunch provided.

July 15: Afternoon Field Tour
Free

1:00PM We'll depart by charter bus for a tour of ALUS project sites and return to your hotel by 5PM.

July 16: Morning conference sessions
Free

In the Auditorium of the Mennonite Heritage Village. Transportation, coffee & snacks, and lunch provided

July 16: Afternoon Field Tour
Free

1:00PM We'll depart by charter bus for a tour of ALUS project sites and return to your hotel by 5PM.

July 17: Morning Coordinator sessions
Free

In the Auditorium of the Mennonite Heritage Village. Transportation, coffee & snacks provided. We'll wrap up no later than noon to allow you to catch a timely flight home.

