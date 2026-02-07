Nations Skate Youth Society

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Nations Skate Youth Society

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Nations Skate Youth Society's Raffle.

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Nations Skate Youth Raffle
$5

This limited skateboard represents the importance of community. They say it takes a village to raise our youth. The artist Nora Pape designed this special board to honour the ancestors that been canoeing on the water ways since time in memorial. From the land to the sea Coast Salish have stewarded their territories and took care of each other just like we are doing now.

Three for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

We have raffle items that will be posted in our Instagram.
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Passes to Suspension Bridge Park

Art from KC Hall

Snotty Nose Rez Kids prize

Section 35 prize

Rosie Archie Ribbon Skirt skateboard deck

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Eagle Feather skateboard deck

And MORE….


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