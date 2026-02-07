Nations Skate Youth Society's Raffle.

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About this raffle
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This limited skateboard represents the importance of community. They say it takes a village to raise our youth. The artist Nora Pape designed this special board to honour the ancestors that been canoeing on the water ways since time in memorial. From the land to the sea Coast Salish have stewarded their territories and took care of each other just like we are doing now.
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