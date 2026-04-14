Society for Range Management Prairie Parkland Chapter

Hosted by

Society for Range Management Prairie Parkland Chapter

About this event

Native Prairie Appreciation Week Tour 2026

SRM Non-member Rate - 2 day ticket
$150

Attendees that do not have a SRM membership and are not a producer/student - attending both days.

SRM Non-member Rate - 1 day ticket
$75

Attendees that do not have a SRM membership and are not a producer/student - attending only one day.

SRM Member - 2 day ticket
$100

SRM members - attending both days.

SRM Member - 1 day ticket
$50

SRM members - attending only one day.

Producers/Students - 2 day ticket
$50

Producers/Farmers/Ranchers or Students - attending both days.

Producers/Students - 1 day ticket
$25

Producers/Farmers/Ranchers or Students - attending only one day.

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