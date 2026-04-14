Native Prairie Appreciation Week Tour 2026

About this event
Attendees that do not have a SRM membership and are not a producer/student - attending both days.
Attendees that do not have a SRM membership and are not a producer/student - attending only one day.
SRM members - attending both days.
SRM members - attending only one day.
Producers/Farmers/Ranchers or Students - attending both days.
Producers/Farmers/Ranchers or Students - attending only one day.
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