Special Bird Service Society

Hosted by

Special Bird Service Society

About this event

Nature for All

3873 Swan Lake Rd

Victoria, BC V8X 3W1, Canada

Friends of the Feather
Free

Free ticket to walk and waddle with us. You belong. Aimed at providing Global Majority (BIPOC) folks facing multiple barriers to outdoor education, recreation and stewardship opportunities access to community birding spaces.

Contributing Cormorant
$15

To help us sustain the work and offerings for our communities, we ask first-time walk attendees, allies and supportersto contribute. Supports SBS’s year-round programming rooted in joy, access, and learning. Open to all who can contribute. Thank you.

Add a donation for Special Bird Service Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!