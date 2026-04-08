Nature for All

About this event
Free ticket to walk and waddle with us. You belong. Aimed at providing Global Majority (BIPOC) folks facing multiple barriers to outdoor education, recreation and stewardship opportunities access to community birding spaces.
To help us sustain the work and offerings for our communities, we ask first-time walk attendees, allies and supportersto contribute. Supports SBS’s year-round programming rooted in joy, access, and learning. Open to all who can contribute. Thank you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!