NCC Merch Shop

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Stainless Steel Polar Camel Pilsner featuring images of berries native to NunatuKavut! Tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation with a clear lid. Will fit standard cup holders. It is 2X heat & cold resistant compared to a regular tumbler. Polar Camels are made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel (18% chromium/8% nickel).
The same high endurance drinkware that Polar Camel has become known for is now available in a 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler, perfect for an easy grasp with smaller hands! This tumbler features a traditional ulu design made with Prism ION-Plating that lasers to a unique multi-color effect that appears to change with movement and light! The included clear slider lid helps to prevent spills.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.
This knitted toque is sure to keep your head warm on a cold winter day!
The official flag of NunatuKavut. This is a perfect way to represent your NunatuKavut Inuit pride in your ride!
The original! A four-way multifunctional piece sure to keep you warm on those chilly Labrador days.
Whether you're outside snowmobiling, ice fishing, or out on the trapline, this neck warmer is designed to keep you warm on those chilly Labrador days. Features a design reminiscent of the Northern Lights.
Keep your neck warm on a chilly winter day with our fleece neck warmer.
Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Cape Charles! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."
Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Seal Islands! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."
Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Spear Harbour! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."
Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Spotted Islands! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."
Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Triangle! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."
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