NunatuKavut Community Council

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NunatuKavut Community Council

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NCC Merch Shop

White Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid item
White Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid item
White Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid item
White Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid
$51

Stainless Steel Polar Camel Pilsner featuring images of berries native to NunatuKavut! Tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation with a clear lid. Will fit standard cup holders. It is 2X heat & cold resistant compared to a regular tumbler. Polar Camels are made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel (18% chromium/8% nickel).

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Black Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid item
Black Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid item
Black Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid item
Black Polar Camel 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler with Slider Lid
$51

The same high endurance drinkware that Polar Camel has become known for is now available in a 22 oz. Skinny Tumbler, perfect for an easy grasp with smaller hands! This tumbler features a traditional ulu design made with Prism ION-Plating that lasers to a unique multi-color effect that appears to change with movement and light! The included clear slider lid helps to prevent spills.

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Lightweight Jacket, Black, XS item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, XS item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, XS
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Black, S item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, S item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, S
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Black, M item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, M item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, M
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Black, 2XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, 2XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, 2XL
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Black, 3XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, 3XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, 3XL
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Black, 4XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, 4XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Black, 4XL
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Navy, S item
Lightweight Jacket, Navy, S
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Navy, M item
Lightweight Jacket, Navy, M
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Navy, L item
Lightweight Jacket, Navy, L
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Navy, 2XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Navy, 2XL
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Navy, 3XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Navy, 3XL
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Lightweight Jacket, Navy, 4XL item
Lightweight Jacket, Navy, 4XL
$85

This weather-ready, wind-resistant jacket is made with a 600 mm water repellent coating on its 100%, 4 oz/lnyd polyester 240T woven fabric. Use the roll-away hood with elasticized opening to further protect yourself from the elements. Designed with your comfort and mobility in mind, this jacket has ergonomic sleeves and an elastic drawcord at the hem with an interior cordlock.

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Hoodie, Heather Blue, S item
Hoodie, Heather Blue, S
$65

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Blue, Youth, M item
Hoodie, Blue, Youth, M
$55

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Blue, Youth, L item
Hoodie, Blue, Youth, L
$55

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Dark Blue, Youth, L item
Hoodie, Dark Blue, Youth, L
$55

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Grey, Youth, XL item
Hoodie, Grey, Youth, XL
$55

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Grey, Youth, L item
Hoodie, Grey, Youth, L
$55

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Grey, Youth, M item
Hoodie, Grey, Youth, M
$55

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Hoodie, Beige, S item
Hoodie, Beige, S
$65

Showcase your pride with the NunatuKavut logo front and centre, and stay warm and cozy in this 50-50 cotton/polyester blend hoodie.

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Long Sleeve Shirt, Black, M item
Long Sleeve Shirt, Black, M
$45

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.

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Long Sleeve Shirt, Black, 3XL item
Long Sleeve Shirt, Black, 3XL
$45

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.

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Long Sleeve Shirt, Grey, 2XL item
Long Sleeve Shirt, Grey, 2XL
$45

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.

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Long Sleeve Shirt, Red, S item
Long Sleeve Shirt, Red, S
$45

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Black, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Black, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Blue, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Blue, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Red, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Red, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, M item
Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, M
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, L item
Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, L
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, XL item
Crew Neck Shirt, Grey, Youth, XL
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, XL item
Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, XL
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, L item
Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, L
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, M item
Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, M
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Navy, Youth, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Black, Youth, S item
Crew Neck Shirt, Black, Youth, S
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Crew Neck Shirt, Black, Youth, M item
Crew Neck Shirt, Black, Youth, M
$55

Showcase your pride in this 100% cotton crew neck.

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Toque, Black and White, with Tassel item
Toque, Black and White, with Tassel
$40

This knitted toque is sure to keep your head warm on a cold winter day!

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Plate item
Plate
$25

The official flag of NunatuKavut. This is a perfect way to represent your NunatuKavut Inuit pride in your ride!

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Buff Ecostretch Multifunctional Neckwear item
Buff Ecostretch Multifunctional Neckwear
$30

The original! A four-way multifunctional piece sure to keep you warm on those chilly Labrador days.

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Tuber'z Neck Warmer item
Tuber'z Neck Warmer
$25

Whether you're outside snowmobiling, ice fishing, or out on the trapline, this neck warmer is designed to keep you warm on those chilly Labrador days. Features a design reminiscent of the Northern Lights.

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Fleece Neck Warmer item
Fleece Neck Warmer
$20

Keep your neck warm on a chilly winter day with our fleece neck warmer.

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Playing Cards, Cape Charles item
Playing Cards, Cape Charles
$22

Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Cape Charles! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."

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Playing Cards, Seal Islands item
Playing Cards, Seal Islands
$22

Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Seal Islands! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."

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Playing Cards, Spear Harbour item
Playing Cards, Spear Harbour
$22

Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Spear Harbour! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."

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Playing Cards, Spotted Islands item
Playing Cards, Spotted Islands
$22

Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Spotted Islands! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."

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Playing Cards, Triangle item
Playing Cards, Triangle
$22

Enjoy a game of cards with this deck featuring the traditional community of Triangle! These cards were part of AGA 2025 and showcase the theme "anKamit | where we are from, our home."

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