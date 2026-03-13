NCCAR Community Iftar and fundraiser - Lahza Photography by Kassem Harb

Capture a memory from a meaningful evening. 📸✨

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At our NCCAR Fundraiser Iftar, our photographer @lahzaminkassem will be offering special Ramadan 2026 commemorative photos.





Guests are invited to take a photo and contribute whatever they can in support of NCCAR’s work. Your photo will become a lasting keepsake from a night of community, generosity, and reflection.





Turning moments into stories that shape lives.

Every contribution helps support NCCAR’s initiatives while giving you a beautiful memory from Ramadan 2026. 🌙