NCCER Workshops & Waiver

I acknowledge that I am aware of and assume all risks associated with or related to my participation in activities organized as part of the National Canadian Conference on Emergency Response (NCCER) 2026 (“Event Activities”). Participation may involve physical activity, emergency response simulations, and other conference-related programming, and I voluntarily assume all such risks. I understand that it is my responsibility to follow all safety rules, instructions, and policies related to Event Activities. Behaviour that places others at risk may result in immediate removal from Event Activities. I acknowledge that I am responsible for my own health, medical, and accident coverage during my participation in Event Activities. In consideration of being permitted to participate, I agree to waive any and all claims against the Association of Campus Emergency Response Teams of Canada (ACERT), Wilfrid Laurier University, and their officers, directors, employees, students, volunteers, agents, partners, sponsors, and independent contractors (collectively “Releasees”). I release the Releasees from liability for any loss, damage, injury, illness, death, or expense that may occur as a result of my participation, including those arising from negligence or breach of duty. I agree to hold harmless and indemnify the Releasees from any claims, damages, costs, or expenses (including legal fees) arising from my participation in Event Activities. This waiver shall be binding upon my heirs, next of kin, executors, administrators, and assigns. ACERT and Wilfrid Laurier University are not responsible for delays, cancellations, or disruptions caused by circumstances beyond their control, including but not limited to severe weather, acts of nature, public health emergencies, acts of terrorism, labour disputes, or utility failures. I acknowledge that ACERT and Wilfrid Laurier University are not responsible for the loss of or damage to personal property brought to Event Activities. Event staff or volunteers may provide basic first aid or arrange medical assistance if required. I agree that I am responsible for any costs associated with medical treatment or transportation. Photography and Media Release I understand that photographs, videos, and other media may be captured during NCCER 2026 by event organizers or approved personnel. By signing this waiver, I grant permission to the Association of Campus Emergency Response Teams of Canada (ACERT) and Wilfrid Laurier University to photograph, record, and use my likeness for purposes including event promotion, educational materials, websites, newsletters, social media platforms, and future NCCER promotional materials. I understand these materials may be used without compensation and waive the right to inspect or approve the final use of such media. This waiver shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts of Ontario shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any disputes arising from participation in Event Activities. I confirm that I have carefully read, fully understand, and voluntarily agree to the terms of this waiver, and that the terms contained herein are legally binding