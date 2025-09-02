NCRA/ANREC Core Trainings

Training #2: Roles & Responsibilities of Directors & Staff (Community Radio Industry Onboarding)
This governance-focused session provides both new and current Board members (and staff) with practical knowledge on what it means to serve as a Director in a not-for-profit association. We’ll cover legal and fiduciary responsibilities, best practices for governance, and how to balance oversight with supporting staff. Participants will leave with a stronger sense of their responsibilities and tools to strengthen decision-making at the Board level.
Key takeaways:
Details:
$150.00 + $19.50 = $169.50 tax per station for a customized, private station session (Date and time to be arranged)
Training #1: NCRA Overview & Strategic Direction with Industry Update
This session introduces participants to the full range of NCRA/ANREC services, from advocacy and consultation to training, distribution, and events. We’ll connect these offerings to our current strategic plan, showing how they reinforce member stations’ work and the sector’s long-term sustainability. The session will also include an overview of the Canadian broadcasting landscape, highlighting key trends, opportunities, and challenges.
Key takeaways:
Details:
$150.00 + $19.50 = $169.50 tax per station for a customized, private station session (Date and time to be arranged)
