NCRA/ANREC Core Trainings

Training #1: NCRA Overview & Strategic Direction with Industry Update

This session introduces participants to the full range of NCRA/ANREC services, from advocacy and consultation to training, distribution, and events. We’ll connect these offerings to our current strategic plan, showing how they reinforce member stations’ work and the sector’s long-term sustainability. The session will also include an overview of the Canadian broadcasting landscape, highlighting key trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Key takeaways:

A clear understanding of NCRA/ANREC’s services and how to access them

Insights into how our programs align with the strategic plan and sector priorities

Context on industry trends and how they affect your station’s work

Details:

Who: New & current Board and staff

When: Barry will contact you to select a date and time

Format: Live on Zoom (with Q&A) + Recording

Length: 45 minutes + discussion

What you get: Copy & summary of the recording and Presentation

$150.00 + $19.50 = $169.50 tax per station for a customized, private station session (Date and time to be arranged)