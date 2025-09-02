NCRA/ANREC Core Trainings

Custom Session - Roles & Responsibilities
CA$169.50

Training #2: Roles & Responsibilities of Directors & Staff (Community Radio Industry Onboarding)

This governance-focused session provides both new and current Board members (and staff) with practical knowledge on what it means to serve as a Director in a not-for-profit association. We’ll cover legal and fiduciary responsibilities, best practices for governance, and how to balance oversight with supporting staff. Participants will leave with a stronger sense of their responsibilities and tools to strengthen decision-making at the Board level.

Key takeaways:

  • Clarity on governance duties and expectations of Directors
  • Understanding fiduciary, legal, CRTC, Copyright and ethical obligations
  • Practical guidance to support effective Board leadership


Details:

  • Who: New & current Board or staff
  • When: Barry will contact you to select a date and time
  • Format: Live on Zoom (with Q&A) + Recording
  • Length: 45 minutes + discussion
  • What you get: Copy & summary of the recording, Handbook, and Presentation

$150.00 + $19.50 = $169.50 tax per station for a customized, private station session (Date and time to be arranged)

Custom Session - NCRA Overview & Strategic Direction
CA$169.50

Training #1: NCRA Overview & Strategic Direction with Industry Update

This session introduces participants to the full range of NCRA/ANREC services, from advocacy and consultation to training, distribution, and events. We’ll connect these offerings to our current strategic plan, showing how they reinforce member stations’ work and the sector’s long-term sustainability. The session will also include an overview of the Canadian broadcasting landscape, highlighting key trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Key takeaways:

  • A clear understanding of NCRA/ANREC’s services and how to access them
  • Insights into how our programs align with the strategic plan and sector priorities
  • Context on industry trends and how they affect your station’s work

Details:

  • Who: New & current Board and staff
  • When: Barry will contact you to select a date and time
  • Format: Live on Zoom (with Q&A) + Recording
  • Length: 45 minutes + discussion
  • What you get: Copy & summary of the recording and Presentation

$150.00 + $19.50 = $169.50 tax per station for a customized, private station session (Date and time to be arranged)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing