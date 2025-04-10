NCRC Sponsorship 2025

Perk:
Sponsorship of entire conference
Brand recognition on NCRC43 website and NCRA website
Logo will be included on all social media on NCRA/ANREC & !earshot Distro accounts.
Brand recognition and opportunity to provide promotional materials in delegate bags
Brand recognition on conference signage at all events
Full introduction speaking opportunity at the first day of session.
3 full registrations to conference
Main promotional space at conference
Main Room Sponsorship included.
Awards Gala Sponsor (1 Available)
$3,500
Perk:
Sponsorship of Awards Gala and NCRC43 public event
Brand recognition on NCRC43 website and NCRA website
Logo will be included on all social media on NCRA/ANREC & !earshot Distro accounts.
Brand recognition and opportunity to provide promotional materials in delegate bags
Brand recognition on conference signage at the Awards Gala
2 full registrations to conference
Share a message in the opening statement of the Awards Gala.
Room Sponsor (2 Available)
$2,500
Perk:
Sponsorship of one conference room with naming rights.
Brand recognition on NCRC43 website.
Logo will be included on all social media on NCRA/ANREC accounts.
Opportunity for delegate bag inserts, branded materials, and signage in the sponsored conference room (venue permitting).
1 full registration to conference
Recognition in opening statements of the conference.
Recognition of sponsor in selected room session.
Welcome Party Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,500
Perk:
Sponsorship of Awards Gala and NCRC43 public concert.
Sponsorship of Welcome Party.
Brand recognition on NCRC43 website.
Logo will be included on all social media promotion of the event NCRA/ANREC accounts.
Opportunity to provide promotional materials in delegate bags.
Primary brand recognition on signage for welcome party
1 full registration to conference.
Promotional space/booth at conference Welcome Party.
Recognition Sponsor (10 Available)
$500
Perk:
Brand recognition on NCRC43 website
Logo will be included on all social media promotion of the event NCRA/ANREC
Opportunity to provide promotional materials in delegate bags
Will be mentioned during the Gala Awards.
Add on: Booth Space
Logo Sponsor (5 Available)
$250
Perk:
Brand recognition on NCRC43 website
Logo will be included on all social media promotion of the event NCRA/ANREC accounts.
