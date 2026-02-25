Nell Smith Memorial Fund Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Signed Radiohead Hail to the Thief Live Recordings
Kindly provided by Courtyard Management
Hail to the Thief (Live Recordings 2003–2009) is the second live album by the English rock band Radiohead, released on 13 August 2025 by XL Recordings. It comprises performances of songs from Radiohead's sixth album, Hail to the Thief (2003). Radiohead decided to release the recordings after revisiting them while working on a theatre production.
Fun fact, Harry Patch was Nell’s Great Great Grandfather. If you’re a Radiohead fan this will mean something to you.
All proceeds from the auction go to Nell’s Memorial Fund to support young musicians.
This item has a reserve price
Starting bid
Signed by Neil Young!
Kindly provided by Lookout Management
More photos soon
Who would not want this in their connection?
World Record is the 45th studio album by Canadian-American singer-songwriter Neil Young and his 15th with Crazy Horse, released on November 18, 2022, through Reprise Records.The album was produced by Young and Rick Rubin, and preceded by the lead single "Love Earth"
This item has a reserve price
Starting bid
Collector's piece
Vampire's Wife Mythical Pussy Bow Blouse (Ivory) size 10
Susie Cave has kindly donated this
Vampires Wife blouse/shirt piece.
The Vampires Wife ceased trading and so this is a very special piece to get your hands on.
See more photos here
https://www.shopstyle.com.au/g/women/the-vampires-wife/mythical-pussy-bow-silk-satin-blouse-ivory/932770702
This long-sleeve blouse fastens at the neck with an opulent pussy-bow and features internal silk organza shoulder pads. Crafted in crepe back silk satin, the blouse is finished with deeply voluminous sleeves, a shirred and flounced cuff and a defined silhouette.
This item has a reserve price
Starting bid
Ben Kweller mega vinyl pack
Kindly provided by Ben Kweller
If you're a fan of Ben Kweller this one is for you and if you're not a fan, you should buy this because you will be after listening!
Sha Sha 20th Anniversary special edition (signed)
Cover the Mirrors
Circuit boredom
Go Fly a Kite
All of these items are beautifully packaged
Our lives and Ben and Liz’s came together following Nell’s death. Ben reached out via a mutual friend and we connected. Ben and Liz lost their amazing son Dorian in very similar circumstances and honestly Ben helped keep me sane for that first few weeks just by being on the end of a text message. We are so grateful for Liz and Ben’s friendship and support.
Go and look up Dorian’s music, you won’t be disappointed, you'll find him under the name "Zev"
We love you guys! x
Read all about Ben here
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Kweller
Starting bid
Signed Autobiography
Kindly provided by Red Light Management
As a storyteller second to none, Lionel Richie is ready to tell it all. In this intimate, deeply candid memoir, Lionel revisits hilarious and harrowing events that seek to inspire all who doubt themselves or feel their dreams don’t matter. Lionel chronicles lessons learned in the course of his most unlikely of success stories—from a painfully shy, “tragically” late bloomer to his dramatic transformation into a world-class entertainer and composer of love songs that have played as the soundtrack of our lives.
Funny, warm, insightful and candid, Lionel takes us from his childhood in Tuskegee, Alabama, where he grew up on its university campus during the heyday of the Civil Rights movement—to raucous adventures as a member of The Commodores, to coming-of-age in Harlem where that band took off, to culture shock playing gigs on the French Riviera, to the big break of being signed to Motown, to his meteoric solo career that included an Olympics performance witnessed by 2 billion around the globe, all the way through to We Are the World and his current multi-generational stature as a judge on American Idol. With an unparalleled number of awards and hits, the Grammy-, Oscar-, and Golden Globe-winning superstar who has sold over 125 million records has delivered a memoir for the ages, reminding us of the power of love to elevate our own lives and our world.
Starting bid
Big Thief - Double Infiniti Test Pressing (signed)
Kindly provided by Friendly Announcer
A unique item for the true vinyl collector. Very rare. Very hard to find.
Get in their quick to grab this amazing record and add to your collection.
Starting bid
Beautifully packaged signed graphic novel by Tegan and Sara
Kindly provided by Red Light Management
A middle-grade graphic novel duology explores growing up, coming out, and finding yourself through music and sisterhood. A prequel of sorts to their bestselling adult memoir, High School.
Tegan and Sarah: Junior High tells their story. From first crushes to the perils of puberty, surviving junior high is something the sisters plan to face side by side, just like they’ve always faced things. but growing up also means growing apart, as Tegan and Sara make different friends and take separate paths to understanding their queerness. For the first time ever, they ask who one sister is without the other.
Set in the present day, this inspiring, lightly fictionalized autobiography offers a glimpse at Tegan and Sara before they became icons, exploring their shifting sisterhood, their own experiences coming out, and the first steps of their musical journey
Starting bid
Tiny Dynamite - Cocteau Twins (signed)
Kindly provided by Simon Raymonde
The band did not originally intend to release these songs to the general public, presumably explaining the decision to release the material on EPs, rather than as what would have been their fourth album. The tracks on Tiny Dynamine and Echoes were initially recorded to test the production capacities of a new studio. When the band decided the material was strong enough for release, they completed the recording process and issued the finished product on two EPs, this one and Echoes in a Shallow Bay.
In one ear (signed)
Kindly provided by Simon Raymonde
About the book
As one-third of seminal band Cocteau Twins, Simon Raymonde helped to create some of the most beautiful and memorable albums of the '80s and '90s - music that continues to cast a spell over millions. This is the story of the band, in his words.
Beginning with Simon's remarkable childhood and exploring his relationship with his father, Ivor Raymonde (the legendary producer, musician and arranger for acts such as the Walker Brothers and songwriter for artists including Dusty Springfield), the book will journey through the musician's rise to prominence and his time with Cocteau Twins and This Mortal Coil.
It will also chart the successful career he has forged running his own label, Bella Union, for the past twenty-seven years, discovering, developing and working with globally renowned artists like Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty and John Grant. And the narrative will lead us back to the present day, reflecting on Simon's most recent experiences in the music industry - all while going deaf in one ear.
“A beautiful insightful and honest look into the life of legend and musical polymath Simon Raymonde”. - Cillian Murphy
“This is a wonderful book of pop music history. A man obsessed with the beauty of creative artists and wanting to create his own legacy and to enable other musicians to have a voice by releasing their magic. We need more of people like him in a world full of mass-produced mediocrity.” - Elton John
Starting bid
For fans of the amazing Bella Union Record Label.
Kindly provided by Bella Union
We have a selection of vinyl and a couple of very rare Flaming Lips t-shirts.
Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin Live from Red Rocks with Colorado Symphony Orchestra
John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts
Personal Trainer - Still Winning
Beach House - Depression Cherry Luxury Velvet Jacket Edition - this was Nell's favourite album
Starting bid
2 guest list tickets to any Amyl and the Sniffers show on their North American Tour!!!!
If you haven't seen this band you need to!
* excludes festival appearances
Starting bid
2 x guest list tickets to any of the Charlatans upcoming shows PLUS a bag of merch on the night!
NOTE: THIS ITEM ENDS ON 20TH APRIL!
Starting bid
Get all the stuff
Nell and The Flaming Lips: Where the Viaduct Looms LP
Nell Anxious LP & CD
Baked Whale Hoodie black hoodie
Baked Whale white t shirt
Nell black t shirt
Nell socks
We'll throw in some stickers too
Starting bid
Signed LP Bundle from Maren Morris.
Kindly provided by Red Light Management
Maren Larae Morris is an American country singer and songwriter from Arlington, Texas. Her eclectic music has been described as country pop, incorporating elements of R&B, hip-hop, and rock in addition to country and pop.
Starting bid
One adult pass to Starbelly Jam in Crawford Bay on Kootenay Lake.
Win this and join your friends for a great weekend!
Starbelly Jam is a special festival; great entertainment, great food, great people, lots of happy kids and room to play — we’ve deliberately steered the festival away from getting too big or becoming too crowded; this festival’s success is all about the celebration of life through music, friendship and having a fun time for all in a safe and secure environment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!