NELSON AREA WALDORF SCHOOL Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the slopes at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with two (2) one-day lift tickets for the Winter 2025–26 season.
Home to North America’s biggest vertical and legendary powder, Revelstoke offers world-class skiing, snowboarding, and breathtaking mountain views.
Donated by: Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Value: $400
Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay in the King Suite (Room 12) at The Savoy Hotel in downtown Nelson.
Check in on Friday and check out on Sunday, and experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and local charm in one of Nelson’s most iconic boutique hotels.
Donated by: The Savoy Hotel
Retail Value: $598
One hand-drawn, to-scale garden design for either a front or back yard, including a discovery meeting to learn about your vision and desires for your outdoor living space, a plant palette to help you visualize the end result, and a detailed plant + material list to take to your preferred nursery and contractor for installation.
Donated by Fronds & Friends
Value: $750
Treat yourself to the incredible pastries, breads, and café favourites at L&C French Bakery, Nelson’s own artisan boulangerie.
Enjoy $50 toward anything you love — from fresh croissants to elegant desserts and savoury delights.
Donated by: L&C French Bakery
Retail Value: $50
Enjoy a full day of legendary Kootenay powder at Whitewater Ski Resort with two (2) All-Mountain Full-Day “Be Our Guest” lift tickets for the 2025/2026 ski season. Discover deep snow, friendly vibes, and some of the best terrain in the region.
Donated by: Whitewater Ski Resort
Retail Value: $308
Enjoy four (4) hours of professional home cleaning from Maid in Nelson. A great way to refresh your space and take a task off your plate.
Donated by: Maid in Nelson
Retail Value: $160
Experience a top-to-bottom clean with eight (8) hours of professional cleaning services from Maid in Nelson. A wonderful way to reset your space and reclaim your time.
Donated by: Maid in Nelson
Retail Value: $320
Give your child the gift of a holistic, arts-integrated Waldorf education with one full year of tuition at the Nelson Waldorf School.
This generous donation offers a unique opportunity to experience a nurturing learning environment where imagination, creativity, and community come together to support every child’s development.
Donated by: Nelson Waldorf School
Retail Value: $5,975
Enjoy a soothing selection of handcrafted teas from Virtue Tea. This collection includes four bags of premium loose-leaf tea, each containing 12 tea bags, in the following flavours:
A beautiful blend of comfort, aroma, and wellness — perfect for any tea lover.
Donated by: Virtue Tea
Retail Value: $26.00
Hand crafted sage, crystal, Palo santo wood with a touch of wild flowers and a cute little decal.
Good for ceremony or just a pretty decal on the shelf or window seal.
$25
Keep little feet warm and dry this winter with one pair of kids’ Kamik winter boots from Zinnia. The winning bidder can choose their preferred style and size, ensuring the perfect fit for the season ahead.
Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $60–$65
Brighten even the rainiest days with one pair of kids’ Kamik rain boots from Zinnia. Durable, waterproof — the winning bidder gets to choose the perfect pair.
Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $40
One pair of children’s Padraig slippers, beautifully hand-crafted and wonderfully cozy — perfect for keeping little feet warm all year long. The winning bidder may choose their preferred size and colour from Zinnia’s selection.
Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $65
One set of My Jammies organic kids’ pyjamas, soft, breathable, and perfect for bedtime comfort. The winning bidder may choose their preferred size and pattern from Zinnia’s selection.
Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $39
This striking heart-shaped metal sculpture measures 19" long by 20" wide and is crafted with Moonbeam Metal Art’s signature attention to detail. A beautiful statement piece for indoors or outdoors, adding artistry and warmth to any space.
Donated by: Moonbeam Metal Art
Retail Value: $250
This premium two-pair set of Darn Tough Merino Wool socks includes:
Both size LARGE
Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $76
A high-quality two-pair set of Darn Tough women’s merino wool socks, featuring:
Both size MEDIUM
Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $73
A premium pair of Darn Tough men’s merino wool socks in the Micro Crew Midweight with Cushion style. Durable, breathable, and incredibly comfortable — built to last with Darn Tough’s lifetime guarantee.
Size MEDIUM
Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $37
A high-quality pair of Darn Tough women’s merino wool socks in the Boot Sock Midweight with Cushion style. Warm, durable, and exceptionally comfortable — perfect for everyday wear or outdoor adventures.
Size SMALL
Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $40
Enjoy handcrafted, small-batch gelato with two (2) gift cards from Gina’s Gelato — perfect for treating yourself or sharing something sweet.
Donated by: Gina’s Gelato
Retail Value: $30
Enjoy handcrafted, small-batch gelato with a gift card from Gina’s Gelato — perfect for treating yourself or sharing something sweet.
Donated by: Gina’s Gelato
Retail Value: $50
A beautifully crafted custom leather belt made from premium full-grain Italian leather and sized specifically for the winning bidder. Choose from three colours (black, dark brown, or light brown) and three buckle styles available in four different finishes.
A timeless, durable accessory made to last.
Donated by: Dolen Leather
Learn the basics of sewing with an Intro to Sewing class at Nelson Stitch Lab. A perfect opportunity for beginners to gain confidence, skills, and creative inspiration in a supportive studio environment.
Donated by: Nelson Stitch Lab
Retail Value: $65
Gear up for your next adventure with a $100 gift card to Valhalla Pure Nelson. Choose from high-quality outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, and accessories for all your mountain and trail pursuits.
Donated by: Valhalla Pure Nelson
Retail Value: $100
Enjoy sustainable, stylish, and ultra-comfortable clothing with a $100 gift card to Nomads Hemp wear. Explore their eco-conscious collection made from natural and hemp-based fabrics.
Donated by: Nomads Hemp wear
Retail Value: $100
A beautiful fibre arts bundle featuring a Janie Crow project bag and two skeins of Jody Long wool/alpaca yarn. Perfect for knitters, crocheters, and makers looking for high-quality materials and inspiring textures.
Donated by: Berkana Wool Shop
Retail Value: $95
A beautifully crafted Horner Wood fountain pen from Notably, combining elegant design with smooth, precise writing performance. A perfect gift for writers, journaling lovers, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.
Donated by: Notably
Retail Value: $110
This stylish Stiges bag is crafted from vegetable-tanned eco-leather and made in Amsterdam by Sticks & Stones. A beautifully designed, high-quality accessory perfect for everyday use.
Donated by: Shoe Lala
Retail Value: $279
Enjoy a personalized Acupuncture or NAET Allergy Elimination Technique session to support wellness, balance, and relief from allergy-related symptoms. A healing, holistic treatment tailored to your needs.
Donated by: Sophie Richard
Retail Value: $120
A cozy self-care duo featuring:
A beautifully crafted set for warmth, relaxation, and ritual.
Donated by: O-Apothecary
Retail Value: $60
A delicious duo from Nelson Olive Oil Co., featuring:
Perfect for grilling, salads, marinades, and adding bold, gourmet flavour to your favourite dishes.
Donated by: Nelson Olive Oil Co.
Retail Value: $38
Challenge your mind and test your strategy skills with the classic Labyrinth game from Secret Garden Toys. A fun and engaging game for kids and families alike.
Donated by: Secret Garden Toys
Retail Value: $44
A beautifully crafted youth baseball hat featuring detailed hand embroidery by Stitched Leaf Studio. Unique, stylish, and made with care — a one-of-a-kind accessory for any young wearer.
Donated by: Stitched Leaf Studio
Retail Value: $58
Indulge dry or brittle hair with Kevin Murphy’s ILLUMINATE HYDRATE collection. These luxe formulas deliver lightweight moisture, smoothness, and shine — leaving hair silky soft, radiant, and deeply nourished.
Set Includes:
A perfect trio for hydration, detangling, and everyday shine.
Donated by: Bijou Hair
Retail Value: $95
Brighten your home or surprise someone special with a $40 gift card to Bellaflora. Choose from beautiful plants, flowers, and botanical treasures.
Donated by: Bellaflora
Retail Value: $40
Enjoy exceptional, small-batch roasted coffee with a $40 gift card to John Ward Fine Coffee. Perfect for stocking up on beans or treating yourself to your favourite brew.
Donated by: John Ward Fine Coffee
Retail Value: $40
Discover unique, curated vintage treasures with a $50 gift card to Horse & Snake Vintage. Perfect for finding one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, and timeless style pieces.
Donated by: Horse & Snake Vintage
Retail Value: $50
Slocan Valley Co-op – Gift Basket + $25 Gift Card
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with local and community-loved products, along with a $25 gift card to the Slocan Valley Co-op. A wonderful mix of treats, essentials, and the flexibility to choose exactly what you need.
Donated by: Slocan Valley Co-op
Value: $50
A beautiful piece of labradorite, known for its iridescent flashes and protective, grounding energy. A stunning addition to any crystal collection or sacred space.
Donated by: Love of Shiva
Retail Value: $50
Enjoy $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce from Wild Valley Farm in Passmore. This voucher can be used at their honour-system Farm Stand (3876 Woykin Road), applied toward their CSA veggie box program, or redeemed by custom order.
Simply treat yourself to $30 of veggies and then discard the card, or contact the farm to explore CSA or custom options.
Donated by: Wild Valley Farm
Retail Value: $30
Dr. Josh Webb – 50 Units of Botox (Nuceiva) Treatment
Enjoy a rejuvenating cosmetic treatment with one session including 50 units of Botox (Nuceiva) administered by Dr. Josh Webb. A refined, natural-looking enhancement provided by an experienced practitioner.
Donated by: Dr. Josh Webb
Retail Value: $500
Enjoy freshly baked goodness all year long with a gift certificate entitling the winner to two (2) loaves of bread per week from the Kootenay Bakery Café Co-op. A delicious way to bring organic, locally made bread into your home week after week.
Donated by: Kootenay Bakery Café Co-op
Retail Value: $950
Experience a healing 90-minute session combining Chinese Medicine bodywork and acupuncture, tailored to support balance, relaxation, and whole-body wellness. A deeply restorative treatment for mind and body.
Donated by: Tanya Allen
Retail Value: $160
Taste your way around Nelson with this curated dining bundle featuring gift cards to four popular local spots:
From vibrant Vietnamese fusion to authentic Mexican flavours, cozy ramen bowls, and handcrafted gelato, this package offers a delicious mix of Nelson favourites.
Donated by: Yum Son, Cantina del Centro, Red Light Ramen & Gina’s Gelato
Total Retail Value: $165
Indulge in a rejuvenating 1-hour microneedling session paired with red light therapy, designed to promote collagen production, improve skin texture, and enhance radiance. A restorative treatment for smoother, healthier, glowing skin.
Donated by: Natalie Fleury, R.TCMP
Retail Value: $400
