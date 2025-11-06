Hosted by

NELSON AREA WALDORF SCHOOL ASSOCIATION

NELSON AREA WALDORF SCHOOL Silent Auction 2025

Revelstoke Mountain Resort – 2 Lift Tickets
Revelstoke Mountain Resort – 2 Lift Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a day on the slopes at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with two (2) one-day lift tickets for the Winter 2025–26 season.

Home to North America’s biggest vertical and legendary powder, Revelstoke offers world-class skiing, snowboarding, and breathtaking mountain views.

Donated by: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Value: $400

Revelstoke Mountain Resort – 2 Lift Tickets
Revelstoke Mountain Resort – 2 Lift Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a day on the slopes at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with two (2) one-day lift tickets for the Winter 2025–26 season.

Home to North America’s biggest vertical and legendary powder, Revelstoke offers world-class skiing, snowboarding, and breathtaking mountain views.

Donated by: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Value: $400

The Savoy Hotel – Weekend Stay in the King Suite
The Savoy Hotel – Weekend Stay in the King Suite
$290

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay in the King Suite (Room 12) at The Savoy Hotel in downtown Nelson.

Check in on Friday and check out on Sunday, and experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and local charm in one of Nelson’s most iconic boutique hotels.


Donated by: The Savoy Hotel

Retail Value: $598

Personalized Garden Design- Fronds & Friends
Personalized Garden Design- Fronds & Friends
$375

Starting bid

One hand-drawn, to-scale garden design for either a front or back yard, including a discovery meeting to learn about your vision and desires for your outdoor living space, a plant palette to help you visualize the end result, and a detailed plant + material list to take to your preferred nursery and contractor for installation.

Donated by Fronds & Friends


Value: $750

L&C $50 Gift Card
L&C $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the incredible pastries, breads, and café favourites at L&C French Bakery, Nelson’s own artisan boulangerie.
Enjoy $50 toward anything you love — from fresh croissants to elegant desserts and savoury delights.

Donated by: L&C French Bakery
Retail Value: $50

Whitewater Mountain Resort- 2 All Mountain Lift tickets
Whitewater Mountain Resort- 2 All Mountain Lift tickets
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a full day of legendary Kootenay powder at Whitewater Ski Resort with two (2) All-Mountain Full-Day “Be Our Guest” lift tickets for the 2025/2026 ski season. Discover deep snow, friendly vibes, and some of the best terrain in the region.

Donated by: Whitewater Ski Resort
Retail Value: $308

Maid in Nelson – 4 Hours of Professional Cleaning
Maid in Nelson – 4 Hours of Professional Cleaning
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy four (4) hours of professional home cleaning from Maid in Nelson. A great way to refresh your space and take a task off your plate.

Donated by: Maid in Nelson
Retail Value: $160

Maid in Nelson – 8 Hours of Professional Cleaning
Maid in Nelson – 8 Hours of Professional Cleaning
$150

Starting bid

Experience a top-to-bottom clean with eight (8) hours of professional cleaning services from Maid in Nelson. A wonderful way to reset your space and reclaim your time.

Donated by: Maid in Nelson
Retail Value: $320

Nelson Waldorf School – One Year of Tuition
Nelson Waldorf School – One Year of Tuition
$4,500

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of a holistic, arts-integrated Waldorf education with one full year of tuition at the Nelson Waldorf School.
This generous donation offers a unique opportunity to experience a nurturing learning environment where imagination, creativity, and community come together to support every child’s development.

Donated by: Nelson Waldorf School
Retail Value: $5,975

Virtue Tea
Virtue Tea item
Virtue Tea
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a soothing selection of handcrafted teas from Virtue Tea. This collection includes four bags of premium loose-leaf tea, each containing 12 tea bags, in the following flavours:

  • Chai
  • Chamomile Wild Rose
  • Cream of Earl Grey
  • Ginger Lemongrass Hibiscus

A beautiful blend of comfort, aroma, and wellness — perfect for any tea lover.

Donated by: Virtue Tea
Retail Value: $26.00

Sage Crystal bundle
Sage Crystal bundle
$10

Starting bid

Hand crafted sage, crystal, Palo santo wood with a touch of wild flowers and a cute little decal.

Good for ceremony or just a pretty decal on the shelf or window seal. 

$25

Zinnia Textiles– Kids' Kamik Winter Boots
Zinnia Textiles– Kids’ Kamik Winter Boots item
Zinnia Textiles– Kids’ Kamik Winter Boots
$30

Starting bid

Keep little feet warm and dry this winter with one pair of kids’ Kamik winter boots from Zinnia. The winning bidder can choose their preferred style and size, ensuring the perfect fit for the season ahead.

Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $60–$65

Zinnia Textiles– Kids' Kamik Rain Boots
Zinnia Textiles– Kids’ Kamik Rain Boots item
Zinnia Textiles– Kids’ Kamik Rain Boots
$20

Starting bid

Brighten even the rainiest days with one pair of kids’ Kamik rain boots from Zinnia. Durable, waterproof — the winning bidder gets to choose the perfect pair.

Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $40

Zinnia Textiles- one pair Padraigs slippers
Zinnia Textiles- one pair Padraigs slippers item
Zinnia Textiles- one pair Padraigs slippers
$30

Starting bid

One pair of children’s Padraig slippers, beautifully hand-crafted and wonderfully cozy — perfect for keeping little feet warm all year long. The winning bidder may choose their preferred size and colour from Zinnia’s selection.

Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $65

Zinnia Textiles -My Jammies Organic Kids' PJ Set
Zinnia Textiles -My Jammies Organic Kids’ PJ Set item
Zinnia Textiles -My Jammies Organic Kids’ PJ Set
$15

Starting bid

One set of My Jammies organic kids’ pyjamas, soft, breathable, and perfect for bedtime comfort. The winning bidder may choose their preferred size and pattern from Zinnia’s selection.

Donated by: Zinnia Textiles
Retail Value: $39

Heart Metal Sculpture – Moonbeam Metal Art
Heart Metal Sculpture – Moonbeam Metal Art item
Heart Metal Sculpture – Moonbeam Metal Art item
Heart Metal Sculpture – Moonbeam Metal Art
$150

Starting bid

This striking heart-shaped metal sculpture measures 19" long by 20" wide and is crafted with Moonbeam Metal Art’s signature attention to detail. A beautiful statement piece for indoors or outdoors, adding artistry and warmth to any space.

Donated by: Moonbeam Metal Art
Retail Value: $250

Darn Tough Socks – 2-Pair Set (Size Large)
Darn Tough Socks – 2-Pair Set (Size Large) item
Darn Tough Socks – 2-Pair Set (Size Large)
$38

Starting bid

This premium two-pair set of Darn Tough Merino Wool socks includes:

  • Micro Weight Crew with lightweight cushion
  • Boot Sock Midweight with cushion
    Renowned for durability, comfort, and lifetime guarantee, these socks are perfect for work, hiking, or everyday wear.

Both size LARGE

Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $76

Darn Tough Women's Merino Wool Socks – 2-Pair Set (Size Medium)
Darn Tough Women’s Merino Wool Socks – 2-Pair Set (Size Medi item
Darn Tough Women’s Merino Wool Socks – 2-Pair Set (Size Medi
$36

Starting bid

A high-quality two-pair set of Darn Tough women’s merino wool socks, featuring:

  • 2 × Micro Crew Midweight with cushion
    Designed for durability, breathability, and all-day comfort — backed by Darn Tough’s famous lifetime guarantee.

Both size MEDIUM

Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $73

Darn Tough Men's Merino Wool Socks – 1 Pair (Size Medium)
Darn Tough Men’s Merino Wool Socks – 1 Pair (Size Medium) item
Darn Tough Men’s Merino Wool Socks – 1 Pair (Size Medium)
$18

Starting bid

A premium pair of Darn Tough men’s merino wool socks in the Micro Crew Midweight with Cushion style. Durable, breathable, and incredibly comfortable — built to last with Darn Tough’s lifetime guarantee.

Size MEDIUM

Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $37

Darn Tough Women's Merino Wool Socks – 1 Pair (Size Small)
Darn Tough Women’s Merino Wool Socks – 1 Pair (Size Small) item
Darn Tough Women’s Merino Wool Socks – 1 Pair (Size Small)
$20

Starting bid

A high-quality pair of Darn Tough women’s merino wool socks in the Boot Sock Midweight with Cushion style. Warm, durable, and exceptionally comfortable — perfect for everyday wear or outdoor adventures.

Size SMALL

Donated by: Vince DeVito Shoes
Retail Value: $40

Gina's Gelato – Two $15 Gift Cards
Gina’s Gelato – Two $15 Gift Cards
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy handcrafted, small-batch gelato with two (2) gift cards from Gina’s Gelato — perfect for treating yourself or sharing something sweet.


Donated by: Gina’s Gelato
Retail Value: $30

Gina's Gelato – $50 Gift Card
Gina’s Gelato – $50 Gift Card (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy handcrafted, small-batch gelato with a gift card from Gina’s Gelato — perfect for treating yourself or sharing something sweet.


Donated by: Gina’s Gelato
Retail Value: $50

Dolen Leather – Custom Full-Grain Leather Belt
Dolen Leather – Custom Full-Grain Leather Belt
$50

Starting bid

A beautifully crafted custom leather belt made from premium full-grain Italian leather and sized specifically for the winning bidder. Choose from three colours (black, dark brown, or light brown) and three buckle styles available in four different finishes.
A timeless, durable accessory made to last.

Donated by: Dolen Leather

Nelson Stitch Lab – Intro to Sewing Class
Nelson Stitch Lab – Intro to Sewing Class
$40

Starting bid

Learn the basics of sewing with an Intro to Sewing class at Nelson Stitch Lab. A perfect opportunity for beginners to gain confidence, skills, and creative inspiration in a supportive studio environment.

Donated by: Nelson Stitch Lab
Retail Value: $65

Valhalla Pure Nelson – $100 Gift Card
Valhalla Pure Nelson – $100 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Gear up for your next adventure with a $100 gift card to Valhalla Pure Nelson. Choose from high-quality outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, and accessories for all your mountain and trail pursuits.

Donated by: Valhalla Pure Nelson
Retail Value: $100

Nomads Hemp wear – $100 Gift Card
Nomads Hemp wear – $100 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy sustainable, stylish, and ultra-comfortable clothing with a $100 gift card to Nomads Hemp wear. Explore their eco-conscious collection made from natural and hemp-based fabrics.

Donated by: Nomads Hemp wear
Retail Value: $100

Berkana Wool Shop – Janie Crow Bag + Wool/Alpaca Yarn
Berkana Wool Shop – Janie Crow Bag + Wool/Alpaca Yarn item
Berkana Wool Shop – Janie Crow Bag + Wool/Alpaca Yarn
$55

Starting bid

A beautiful fibre arts bundle featuring a Janie Crow project bag and two skeins of Jody Long wool/alpaca yarn. Perfect for knitters, crocheters, and makers looking for high-quality materials and inspiring textures.

Donated by: Berkana Wool Shop
Retail Value: $95

Notably – Horner Wood Fountain Pen
Notably – Horner Wood Fountain Pen item
Notably – Horner Wood Fountain Pen item
Notably – Horner Wood Fountain Pen
$70

Starting bid

A beautifully crafted Horner Wood fountain pen from Notably, combining elegant design with smooth, precise writing performance. A perfect gift for writers, journaling lovers, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.

Donated by: Notably
Retail Value: $110

Sticks & Stones – Stiges Bag
Sticks & Stones – Stiges Bag item
Sticks & Stones – Stiges Bag
$100

Starting bid

This stylish Stiges bag is crafted from vegetable-tanned eco-leather and made in Amsterdam by Sticks & Stones. A beautifully designed, high-quality accessory perfect for everyday use.

Donated by: Shoe Lala
Retail Value: $279

Kootenay Allergy Solutions– Acupuncture or NEAT session
Kootenay Allergy Solutions– Acupuncture or NEAT session
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a personalized Acupuncture or NAET Allergy Elimination Technique session to support wellness, balance, and relief from allergy-related symptoms. A healing, holistic treatment tailored to your needs.

Donated by: Sophie Richard
Retail Value: $120

O-Apothecary – Mabon Candle + Winter Warmth Bath Bomb
O-Apothecary – Mabon Candle + Winter Warmth Bath Bomb item
O-Apothecary – Mabon Candle + Winter Warmth Bath Bomb item
O-Apothecary – Mabon Candle + Winter Warmth Bath Bomb
$35

Starting bid

A cozy self-care duo featuring:

  • Mabon Candle — hand-poured coconut–soy wax with a repurposed wooden wick that crackles like a tiny bonfire; scented with natural balsam fir.
  • Winter Warmth Bath Bomb — a comforting blend of cassia, cypress, and cedarwood to soothe the senses on cold winter nights.

A beautifully crafted set for warmth, relaxation, and ritual.

Donated by: O-Apothecary
Retail Value: $60

Nelson Olive Oil Co. – Chipotle Olive Oil & Mango White Balsamic
Nelson Olive Oil Co. – Chipotle Olive Oil & Mango White Bals item
Nelson Olive Oil Co. – Chipotle Olive Oil & Mango White Bals
$22

Starting bid

A delicious duo from Nelson Olive Oil Co., featuring:

  • 200 ml Chipotle Olive Oil
  • 200 ml Mango White Balsamic

Perfect for grilling, salads, marinades, and adding bold, gourmet flavour to your favourite dishes.

Donated by: Nelson Olive Oil Co.
Retail Value: $38

Secret Garden Toys – Labyrinth Game
Secret Garden Toys – Labyrinth Game item
Secret Garden Toys – Labyrinth Game
$20

Starting bid

Challenge your mind and test your strategy skills with the classic Labyrinth game from Secret Garden Toys. A fun and engaging game for kids and families alike.

Donated by: Secret Garden Toys
Retail Value: $44

Stitched Leaf Studio – Youth Hand-Embroidered Baseball Hat
Stitched Leaf Studio – Youth Hand-Embroidered Baseball Hat item
Stitched Leaf Studio – Youth Hand-Embroidered Baseball Hat
$38

Starting bid

A beautifully crafted youth baseball hat featuring detailed hand embroidery by Stitched Leaf Studio. Unique, stylish, and made with care — a one-of-a-kind accessory for any young wearer.

Donated by: Stitched Leaf Studio
Retail Value: $58

Kevin Murphy – ILLUMINATE HYDRATE Set
Kevin Murphy – ILLUMINATE HYDRATE Set item
Kevin Murphy – ILLUMINATE HYDRATE Set item
Kevin Murphy – ILLUMINATE HYDRATE Set
$65

Starting bid

Indulge dry or brittle hair with Kevin Murphy’s ILLUMINATE HYDRATE collection. These luxe formulas deliver lightweight moisture, smoothness, and shine — leaving hair silky soft, radiant, and deeply nourished.

Set Includes:

  • HYDRATE-ME WASH (250 ml)
  • HYDRATE-ME RINSE (250 ml)
  • UN.TANGLED Leave-In Conditioner (150 ml)

A perfect trio for hydration, detangling, and everyday shine.

Donated by: Bijou Hair
Retail Value: $95

Bellaflora – $40 Gift Card
Bellaflora – $40 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Brighten your home or surprise someone special with a $40 gift card to Bellaflora. Choose from beautiful plants, flowers, and botanical treasures.

Donated by: Bellaflora
Retail Value: $40

John Ward Fine Coffee – $40 Gift Card
John Ward Fine Coffee – $40 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy exceptional, small-batch roasted coffee with a $40 gift card to John Ward Fine Coffee. Perfect for stocking up on beans or treating yourself to your favourite brew.

Donated by: John Ward Fine Coffee
Retail Value: $40

Horse & Snake Vintage – $50 Gift Card
Horse & Snake Vintage – $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Discover unique, curated vintage treasures with a $50 gift card to Horse & Snake Vintage. Perfect for finding one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, and timeless style pieces.

Donated by: Horse & Snake Vintage
Retail Value: $50

Slocan Valley Co-op – Gift Basket + $25 Gift Card
Slocan Valley Co-op – Gift Basket + $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Slocan Valley Co-op – Gift Basket + $25 Gift Card
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with local and community-loved products, along with a $25 gift card to the Slocan Valley Co-op. A wonderful mix of treats, essentials, and the flexibility to choose exactly what you need.

Donated by: Slocan Valley Co-op

Value: $50

Love of Shiva – Labradorite Stone
Love of Shiva – Labradorite Stone item
Love of Shiva – Labradorite Stone
$25

Starting bid

A beautiful piece of labradorite, known for its iridescent flashes and protective, grounding energy. A stunning addition to any crystal collection or sacred space.

Donated by: Love of Shiva
Retail Value: $50

Wild Valley Farm – $30 Farm Voucher
Wild Valley Farm – $30 Farm Voucher
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce from Wild Valley Farm in Passmore. This voucher can be used at their honour-system Farm Stand (3876 Woykin Road), applied toward their CSA veggie box program, or redeemed by custom order.

Simply treat yourself to $30 of veggies and then discard the card, or contact the farm to explore CSA or custom options.

Donated by: Wild Valley Farm
Retail Value: $30

Dr. Josh Webb – 50 Units of Botox (Nuceiva) Treatment
Dr. Josh Webb – 50 Units of Botox (Nuceiva) Treatment
$300

Starting bid

Dr. Josh Webb – 50 Units of Botox (Nuceiva) Treatment
Enjoy a rejuvenating cosmetic treatment with one session including 50 units of Botox (Nuceiva) administered by Dr. Josh Webb. A refined, natural-looking enhancement provided by an experienced practitioner.

Donated by: Dr. Josh Webb
Retail Value: $500

Kootenay Bakery Café Co-op – Bread-for-a-Year Gift Certificate
Kootenay Bakery Café Co-op – Bread-for-a-Year Gift Certifica
$630

Starting bid

Enjoy freshly baked goodness all year long with a gift certificate entitling the winner to two (2) loaves of bread per week from the Kootenay Bakery Café Co-op. A delicious way to bring organic, locally made bread into your home week after week.

Donated by: Kootenay Bakery Café Co-op
Retail Value: $950

Tanya Allen – 90-Minute Chinese Medicine Bodywork & Acupuncture
Tanya Allen – 90-Minute Chinese Medicine Bodywork & Acupunct
$90

Starting bid

Experience a healing 90-minute session combining Chinese Medicine bodywork and acupuncture, tailored to support balance, relaxation, and whole-body wellness. A deeply restorative treatment for mind and body.

Donated by: Tanya Allen
Retail Value: $160

Nelson Dining Bundle – Local Restaurant Gift Card Set
Nelson Dining Bundle – Local Restaurant Gift Card Set item
Nelson Dining Bundle – Local Restaurant Gift Card Set item
Nelson Dining Bundle – Local Restaurant Gift Card Set
$105

Starting bid

Taste your way around Nelson with this curated dining bundle featuring gift cards to four popular local spots:

  • Yum Son – $50
  • Cantina del Centro – $50
  • Red Light Ramen – $50
  • Gina’s Gelato – $15

From vibrant Vietnamese fusion to authentic Mexican flavours, cozy ramen bowls, and handcrafted gelato, this package offers a delicious mix of Nelson favourites.

Donated by: Yum Son, Cantina del Centro, Red Light Ramen & Gina’s Gelato
Total Retail Value: $165

Natalie Fleury R.TCMP – Microneedling + Red Light Therapy Session
Natalie Fleury R.TCMP – Microneedling + Red Light Therapy Se
$260

Starting bid

Indulge in a rejuvenating 1-hour microneedling session paired with red light therapy, designed to promote collagen production, improve skin texture, and enhance radiance. A restorative treatment for smoother, healthier, glowing skin.

Donated by: Natalie Fleury, R.TCMP
Retail Value: $400

