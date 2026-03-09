Nelson Police Department presents NHL Street

At the Nelson Police Department, we want every child to have the chance to play NHL Street, and cost will never be a barrier. If the fee is a challenge, your child can register for free—no questions asked. The regular fee is $25, which includes an Official NHL Street Jersey. If you’re able and would like to help another child participate, you can sponsor a player for an additional $25. Together, we can make sure every kid in Nelson gets to join the fun.