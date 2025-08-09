<p>Shore clean-up Sainte-Martine - August 9, 2025</p>

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About this event
Sainte-Martine, QC J0S 1V0, Canada
Select this option if you prefer to clean the shores on land. You will be assigned to one of the parks on the day of the event. You can select multiple options.
Select this option if you want to clean in a canoe or kayak, on the Châteauguay River. You can bring your own boat OR borrow a boat for free. You can select multiple options.
Select this option if you want to help sort the waste collected in the parks (plastic, cardboard, metal, glass). You can select multiple options.
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