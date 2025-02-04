Neurospicy PDA Family Day

This is a $20/family
Snacks, art supplies, prizes, and activities.
Small group: Max 6 families
This is a $20/family
Snacks, art supplies, prizes, and activities.
Small group: Max 6 families
Your family + Program Subsidy
$75
6 left!
This is to help cover the costs of the program, like snacks, prizes and supporting others to attend.
Small group: Max 6 families
If you are able to help cover the cost of additional spots, please email us at [email protected]
This is to help cover the costs of the program, like snacks, prizes and supporting others to attend.
Small group: Max 6 families
If you are able to help cover the cost of additional spots, please email us at [email protected]
Add a donation for Supporting Community Together
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!