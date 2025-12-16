NEW BEGINNINGS Online Auction - Including Platinum Raptors Tickets!

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Starting bid
Value: $692
You don't want to miss this! Catch the Toronto Raptors live from the Lower Bowl, Row 11, Seats 3 & 4, very close to centre court. These premium seats offer an incredible view as the Raptors take on the New York Knicks on January 28, 2026. These are great seats — perfect for an unforgettable game night.
Starting bid
Value: $475
Crafted with a sleek geometric design with brushed and polished finishing. The slim silver-tone stainless steel case is set with a sapphire crystal. Elevate your style with the slim and stylish rectangular Bulova Sutton.
Starting bid
Value: $65
Beautiful painting of a tree and a red robin by Silvana Barbato on stretched canvas, ready to hang. 10"x10", mostly knife work.
Starting bid
Value: $65
Beautiful painting of a winter scenery by Silvana Barbato on stretched canvas, ready to hang. 10"x10", mostly knife work.
Starting bid
Value: $169
Nespresso VERTUO POP+ is the ultimate Christmas gift. It can brew six sizes of coffee, hot or with ice. The sleek design and compact size fit perfectly on your counter space. Heat up time: 30sec, can contain 5-8 capsules.
Starting bid
Value: $990
Pet Portrait Season is in Full Swing!
We’re back capturing your furry friends in all their adorable glory — from playful pups to picture-perfect poses! Great Holiday Gift!
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