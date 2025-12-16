NEW BEGINNINGS SUPPORT PROGRAM

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NEW BEGINNINGS SUPPORT PROGRAM

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NEW BEGINNINGS Online Auction - Including Platinum Raptors Tickets!

Platinum Raptors Tickets item
Platinum Raptors Tickets
$420

Starting bid

Value: $692
You don't want to miss this! Catch the Toronto Raptors live from the Lower Bowl, Row 11, Seats 3 & 4, very close to centre court. These premium seats offer an incredible view as the Raptors take on the New York Knicks on January 28, 2026. These are great seats — perfect for an unforgettable game night.

Bulova Classic Sutton Leather Watch item
Bulova Classic Sutton Leather Watch item
Bulova Classic Sutton Leather Watch
$200

Starting bid

Value: $475

Crafted with a sleek geometric design with brushed and polished finishing. The slim silver-tone stainless steel case is set with a sapphire crystal. Elevate your style with the slim and stylish rectangular Bulova Sutton.

Painting of a tree and a red robin item
Painting of a tree and a red robin
$25

Starting bid

Value: $65
Beautiful painting of a tree and a red robin by Silvana Barbato on stretched canvas, ready to hang. 10"x10", mostly knife work.

Painting of a winter scenery item
Painting of a winter scenery
$25

Starting bid

Value: $65
Beautiful painting of a winter scenery by Silvana Barbato on stretched canvas, ready to hang. 10"x10", mostly knife work.

Nespresso machine item
Nespresso machine
$70

Starting bid

Value: $169

Nespresso VERTUO POP+ is the ultimate Christmas gift. It can brew six sizes of coffee, hot or with ice. The sleek design and compact size fit perfectly on your counter space. Heat up time: 30sec, can contain 5-8 capsules.

Pet Portrait item
Pet Portrait item
Pet Portrait
$250

Starting bid

Value: $990

Pet Portrait Season is in Full Swing!


We’re back capturing your furry friends in all their adorable glory — from playful pups to picture-perfect poses! Great Holiday Gift!

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