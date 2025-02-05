New Brunswick Closed Provincial Championships 2025 & ScotDance New Brunswick Pre-Premier Highland Dance Competition 2025

Try out the ropes of competition with no financial commitment! Perform Pas de Basque, Pas de Basque and Highcuts and/or the Fling (4). These dances are not adjudicated. Participatory awards only.

Try out the ropes of competition with no financial commitment! Perform Pas de Basque, Pas de Basque and Highcuts and/or the Fling (4). These dances are not adjudicated. Participatory awards only.

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