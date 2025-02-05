ScotDance New Brunswick

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ScotDance New Brunswick

About this event

New Brunswick Closed Provincial Championships 2025 & ScotDance New Brunswick Pre-Premier Highland Dance Competition 2025

715 Priestman St

Fredericton, NB E3B 5W7, Canada

Premier (Championship) 7 and Under 10 years
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (4), Sword (2+1), Seann Triubhas (3+1), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Premier (Championship) 10 and under 12 years
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (4), Sword (2+1), Seann Triubhas (3+1), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Premier (Championship) 12 and under 14 years
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (2+2), S.T. (4+2), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Premier (Championship) 14 and under 16 years
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (2+2), Seann Triubhas (4+2), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Premier (Championship) 16 and under 18 years
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (2+2), S.T. (4+2), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Premier (Championship) 18 and under 21 years
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (2+2), Seann Triubhas (4+2), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Premier (Championship) 21 years and over
$65
RSOBHD 2025 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (2+2), Seann Triubhas (4+2), Strathspey & Highland Reel (2+2). ($59 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Primary (6 and under) - 2 dances or less
$26
16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts Fees include mandatory surcharges ($5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Primary (6 and under) - 3 dances or more
$50
Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1) Fees include mandatory surcharges ($5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Beginner
$50
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), Seann Triubhas (3+1), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges ($5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Novice
$50
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), Seann Triubhas (3+1), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges ($5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Intermediate
$50
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges ($5 SDNB fee, $1 SDNB SDCCS Levy)
Trophy Fling
$10
Good Luck Program Message
$5
Have your good luck message added to the program! Proceeds will be donated to the New Brunswick representatives travelling to the 2025 ScotDance Canada Championship Series in Ottawa, Ontario.
Championship Keeper Award Sponsorship
$50
Sponsor a keeper award for the Provincial Championship event. Your name will be recognized in the program. To sponsor an award in memory of someone, please email [email protected] with details. All donations will be provided a charitable tax receipt.
Pre-Premier Competition Trophy Sponsorship
$25
Sponsor a trophy! Your name will be recognized in the program. To sponsor in memory of someone, please email [email protected] with details. All donations will be provided with a charitable tax receipt.
Demonstration Event (Free - if you do not have a dance card)
Free
Try out the ropes of competition with no financial commitment! Perform Pas de Basque, Pas de Basque and Highcuts and/or the Fling (4). These dances are not adjudicated. Participatory awards only.
Late Fee
$10
Mandatory if registering after April 15th
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