New Grocery Movement

Offered by

New Grocery Movement

About this shop

Tote Bag Sale!!

Handmade Tote Bag item
Handmade Tote Bag
$45

Lino-printed canvas tote bag handmade by Niabi Kapoor, a local Canadian artist (@kniabiiii on Instagram). The design celebrates the diversity of food found in local grocery stores! Each bag comes with instructions on how to care for your tote.

Standard Shipping across Canada
$6

Choose this option for standard shipping anywhere in Canada without tracking. Shipments will go out every Monday and Friday. We will do our utmost to ensure delivery goes smoothly, but NGM won't be held liable if the package is late or goes missing.

Standard Shipping with Tracking
$12

Choose this option for standard shipping anywhere in Canada with tracking. Shipments will go out every Monday and Friday. Your tracking number will be emailed to you when your shipment goes out.

Local pickup (Edmonton only)
Free

Choose this option to pick up your tote bag in Edmonton. You will receive an email to set up a pickup time.

International Shipping
$12

Choose this option for standard shipping anywhere outside of Canada without tracking. Shipments will go out every Monday and Friday. We will do our utmost to ensure delivery goes smoothly, but NGM won't be held liable if the package is late or goes missing.

Add a donation for New Grocery Movement

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!