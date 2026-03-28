Offered by

Queen's Swing Dance Club

About this shop

NEW Meet in the Middle and QSDC Merchandise

SMALL MITM 2026 item
SMALL MITM 2026
$30

Small (Chest 34-37")

MEDIUM MITM 2026 item
MEDIUM MITM 2026
$30

Medium (Chest 38-41")

LARGE MITM 2026 item
LARGE MITM 2026
$30

Large (Chest 42-45")

SMALL 2025 Tee item
SMALL 2025 Tee
$25

Length: 28"
Chest: 18"
Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.

MEDIUM 2025 Tee item
MEDIUM 2025 Tee
$25

Length: 29"
Chest: 20"
Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.

LARGE 2025 Tee item
LARGE 2025 Tee
$25

Length: 30"
Chest 22"
Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.

EXTRA LARGE 2025 Tee item
EXTRA LARGE 2025 Tee
$25

Length: 31"
Chest: 24"
Copper logo on dark green. Soft and stretchy.

SMALL 2025 Hoodie item
SMALL 2025 Hoodie
$40

Chest: 20"
Length: 26.75"
Sleeve: 35"

MEDIUM 2025 Hoodie item
MEDIUM 2025 Hoodie
$40

Chest: 22"
Length: 28"
Sleeve: 36.25"

LARGE 2025 Hoodie item
LARGE 2025 Hoodie
$40

Chest: 24"
Length: 29.25"
Sleeve: 37.5"

EXTRA LARGE 2025 Hoodie item
EXTRA LARGE 2025 Hoodie
$40

Chest: 26"
Length: 30.5"
Sleeve: 38.5"

Purple 2024 tshirt M
$15

Purple 2024 tshirt

Purple 2024 tshirt L
$15

Purple 2024 tshirt

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