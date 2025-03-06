New Members Joining Zonta CK

Membership renewal fee components: -International $ 106.00 USD (includes admin fee) -District 15 27.00 USD -D15 surcharge 1.32 USD -club 0.00 --------------------------------------------- Total $134.32 USD PayPal currency exchange rate as of Mar 6/25: .6642% Total in Canadian $202.23 Rounded up to $202.25 ** Next time, you'll just be renewing your membership for the year.

Membership renewal fee components: -International $ 106.00 USD (includes admin fee) -District 15 27.00 USD -D15 surcharge 1.32 USD -club 0.00 --------------------------------------------- Total $134.32 USD PayPal currency exchange rate as of Mar 6/25: .6642% Total in Canadian $202.23 Rounded up to $202.25 ** Next time, you'll just be renewing your membership for the year.

seeMoreDetailsMobile