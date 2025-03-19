New Park Bash: Old South Slocan Schoolhouse Project

Pivo Vino Bru-In - $50 Gift Certificate to a Wine Making Kit
$10
Starting bid
Pivo Vino Bru-in is located at the Playmor Junction. Take this chance to work with the owner Willis Gillis who has over a decade of experience making wine and various ferments. Support local, save money and shop proudly Canadian-Made craft winemaking kits.
https://www.facebook.com/PivoVinoBruIn
Pivo Vino Bru-in is located at the Playmor Junction. Take this chance to work with the owner Willis Gillis who has over a decade of experience making wine and various ferments. Support local, save money and shop proudly Canadian-Made craft winemaking kits.
https://www.facebook.com/PivoVinoBruIn
KDG Photography - $500 Photography Session
$100
Starting bid
KDG Photography is owned and operated by Kathryn Gardner MPA. Based out of her West-Kootenay Studio,
Kathryn provides creative portraits, headshots, business portrait and personal branding photography services both
in studio and on location. Kathryn is an accredited photographer with the Professional Photographers of Canada.
This Masterpiece Portrait Session for the Old South Slocan School House Project silent auction is an IN-STUDIO
photography session to take place at KDG Photography Studio located in Bonnington, BC. The portrait session can
be for individuals, family, friend group, or couples.
Masterpiece portrait sessions are all about embracing who you are in the moment, celebrate your individuality and creating memories – bring your musical instrument, your dog or your dance shoes – it’s up to you.
The three-part experience includes a comprehensive planning meeting, creative studio portrait shoot and an image reveal session.
The value of this experience is $500 which includes the three components described above plus a $300 print credit.
https://www.kdgimages.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KDGlifeimages
KDG Photography is owned and operated by Kathryn Gardner MPA. Based out of her West-Kootenay Studio,
Kathryn provides creative portraits, headshots, business portrait and personal branding photography services both
in studio and on location. Kathryn is an accredited photographer with the Professional Photographers of Canada.
This Masterpiece Portrait Session for the Old South Slocan School House Project silent auction is an IN-STUDIO
photography session to take place at KDG Photography Studio located in Bonnington, BC. The portrait session can
be for individuals, family, friend group, or couples.
Masterpiece portrait sessions are all about embracing who you are in the moment, celebrate your individuality and creating memories – bring your musical instrument, your dog or your dance shoes – it’s up to you.
The three-part experience includes a comprehensive planning meeting, creative studio portrait shoot and an image reveal session.
The value of this experience is $500 which includes the three components described above plus a $300 print credit.
https://www.kdgimages.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KDGlifeimages
Secret Garden Toys - $18 Lego Set
$5
Starting bid
Secret Garden Toys, located in Nelson, has been open since 1986. Mission: To help you have fun!!
Be sure to check out this store and pick up unique and inspirational gifts for loved ones or yourself. Thank you Secret Garden Toys! Enjoy this super cute fun Lego set!
https://www.facebook.com/SecretGardenToys
https://secret-garden-toys.myshopify.com/
Secret Garden Toys, located in Nelson, has been open since 1986. Mission: To help you have fun!!
Be sure to check out this store and pick up unique and inspirational gifts for loved ones or yourself. Thank you Secret Garden Toys! Enjoy this super cute fun Lego set!
https://www.facebook.com/SecretGardenToys
https://secret-garden-toys.myshopify.com/
Fair Realty: Sheila Chutskoff - $2125 Gift Basket
$500
Starting bid
Sheila Chutskoff, from Fair Realty, has graciously donated $2000 off realty fees, a $50 gift card, box of chocolates, 2lb bag of Kicking Horse Coffee, 2 coffee mugs and 1 bodyworks candle.
Sheila is a wealth of knowledge, kind and works hard to sell your home or help you find what you are looking for. She goes above and beyond. Thank you Sheila!! And enjoy!
Sheila Chutskoff, from Fair Realty, has graciously donated $2000 off realty fees, a $50 gift card, box of chocolates, 2lb bag of Kicking Horse Coffee, 2 coffee mugs and 1 bodyworks candle.
Sheila is a wealth of knowledge, kind and works hard to sell your home or help you find what you are looking for. She goes above and beyond. Thank you Sheila!! And enjoy!
Legendary Meats - $50 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Legendary Meats honors the traditions of butchery, and furthering its development through new ideas, recipes and education. Here to serve our community and nourish its residents. Located at the Playmor Junction. Thank you Legendary Meats!!
https://www.legendarymeats.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/legendarymeats
Legendary Meats honors the traditions of butchery, and furthering its development through new ideas, recipes and education. Here to serve our community and nourish its residents. Located at the Playmor Junction. Thank you Legendary Meats!!
https://www.legendarymeats.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/legendarymeats
Revive Active Centre - $693 6 Month Membership #1
$200
Starting bid
Revive Active Centre is located at the Playmor Junction. At Revive, members enjoy 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facility and versatile recreational space.
Revive offers expert-led classes in Muay Thai, HIIT Calisthenics, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, along with Kids' Muay Thai classes designed to build confidence, discipline, and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
Why Choose Revive?
Exceptional Care: Maximize your physical performance and overall health.
Movement for Health: We prioritize movement as a key to a healthy lifestyle.
Top-Tier Facilities: Enjoy clean, fully-equipped spaces with affordable memberships.
Your Key to 24/7 Fitness
Revive is a private, members-only gym. With a secure key fob, you can access our facility anytime, day or night, in a safe and secure environment.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094318851857 https://www.reviveac.ca/
Revive Active Centre is located at the Playmor Junction. At Revive, members enjoy 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facility and versatile recreational space.
Revive offers expert-led classes in Muay Thai, HIIT Calisthenics, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, along with Kids' Muay Thai classes designed to build confidence, discipline, and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
Why Choose Revive?
Exceptional Care: Maximize your physical performance and overall health.
Movement for Health: We prioritize movement as a key to a healthy lifestyle.
Top-Tier Facilities: Enjoy clean, fully-equipped spaces with affordable memberships.
Your Key to 24/7 Fitness
Revive is a private, members-only gym. With a secure key fob, you can access our facility anytime, day or night, in a safe and secure environment.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094318851857 https://www.reviveac.ca/
Revive Active Centre - $693 6 Month Membership #2
$200
Starting bid
Revive Active Centre is located at the Playmor Junction. At Revive, members enjoy 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facility and versatile recreational space.
Revive offers expert-led classes in Muay Thai, HIIT Calisthenics, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, along with Kids' Muay Thai classes designed to build confidence, discipline, and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
Why Choose Revive?
Exceptional Care: Maximize your physical performance and overall health.
Movement for Health: We prioritize movement as a key to a healthy lifestyle.
Top-Tier Facilities: Enjoy clean, fully-equipped spaces with affordable memberships.
Your Key to 24/7 Fitness
Revive is a private, members-only gym. With a secure key fob, you can access our facility anytime, day or night, in a safe and secure environment.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094318851857 https://www.reviveac.ca/
Revive Active Centre is located at the Playmor Junction. At Revive, members enjoy 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facility and versatile recreational space.
Revive offers expert-led classes in Muay Thai, HIIT Calisthenics, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, along with Kids' Muay Thai classes designed to build confidence, discipline, and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
Why Choose Revive?
Exceptional Care: Maximize your physical performance and overall health.
Movement for Health: We prioritize movement as a key to a healthy lifestyle.
Top-Tier Facilities: Enjoy clean, fully-equipped spaces with affordable memberships.
Your Key to 24/7 Fitness
Revive is a private, members-only gym. With a secure key fob, you can access our facility anytime, day or night, in a safe and secure environment.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094318851857 https://www.reviveac.ca/
Revive Active Centre - $100 Manual Therapy Session
$15
Starting bid
Enjoy this Manual Therapy Session with Sincy, the owner of Revive Active Centre. Sincy has over 30 years experience in the fitness industry. Leave this session with a new understanding of your body and how it moves.
https://www.reviveac.ca/
Enjoy this Manual Therapy Session with Sincy, the owner of Revive Active Centre. Sincy has over 30 years experience in the fitness industry. Leave this session with a new understanding of your body and how it moves.
https://www.reviveac.ca/
Maple Leaf Store in Crescent Valley - $50 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to the Maple Leaf Store and Gas Station! Thank you!
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to the Maple Leaf Store and Gas Station! Thank you!
Enjoy this garden starter kit from Pacific Northwest Garden Supply; sea soil potting mix, lighting kit, humidity dome, 25 peat pucks, seeds (corn, calendula, pea), large grey blaklader t-shirt and medi one 1 litre fertilizer. Thank you PNW!
https://pnwgardensupply.com/
Enjoy this garden starter kit from Pacific Northwest Garden Supply; sea soil potting mix, lighting kit, humidity dome, 25 peat pucks, seeds (corn, calendula, pea), large grey blaklader t-shirt and medi one 1 litre fertilizer. Thank you PNW!
https://pnwgardensupply.com/
Pete's Bees Honey - $50 3kg #1
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy some of the best honey around! Thank you Peter for donating this gift of nature. Enjoy!
Enjoy some of the best honey around! Thank you Peter for donating this gift of nature. Enjoy!
Pete's Bees Honey - $50 3kg #2
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy some of the best honey around! Thank you Peter for donating this gift of nature. Enjoy!
Enjoy some of the best honey around! Thank you Peter for donating this gift of nature. Enjoy!
Pete's Bees Honey + Candles - $70 3kg #3
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy some of the best honey around! And these handmade bees wax candles are sure to uplift any room. Thank you Peter for donating this gift of nature. Enjoy!
Enjoy some of the best honey around! And these handmade bees wax candles are sure to uplift any room. Thank you Peter for donating this gift of nature. Enjoy!
Hume Hotel, Restaurant + Spa - $50 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Thank you Hume Hotel + Spa for donating this $50 gift card! Pamper yourself at the Aura Spa, enjoy a meal at the delicious restaurant or stay the night. Have a great time at this fantastic place.
https://humehotel.com/ https://www.facebook.com/humehotel
Thank you Hume Hotel + Spa for donating this $50 gift card! Pamper yourself at the Aura Spa, enjoy a meal at the delicious restaurant or stay the night. Have a great time at this fantastic place.
https://humehotel.com/ https://www.facebook.com/humehotel
Marzano - $40 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy a scrumpcious meal at Marzano!
Marzano: We embarked on a trip to Naples, Italy in 2017. We trained under one of the most revered, legendary pizzaiolas, Enzo Coccia, to understand the tradition and methods behind preparing the dough and working the forno. The course was rewarding and eye opening as we learned a century-old hand stretching dough techniques and simple authentic recipes. In addition to these well-guarded methods, we discovered the beauty of pure, fresh, non-GMO ingredients. The San Marzano tomato is a cornerstone ingredient that the locals take pride in as it is native only to the rich volcanic soil of the area. We were inspired by this and felt we needed to take the same care in selecting our ingredients, hence the name, Marzano, as an homage to quality and authenticity.
We are most known for our artisan pizza, homemade pastas, forno sandwiches and creative desserts offered up in an urban setting. We welcome you to come check out Nelson’s newest restaurant open 7 days a week for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
https://www.facebook.com/marzanonelson/ https://www.marzanonelson.com/
Enjoy a scrumpcious meal at Marzano!
Marzano: We embarked on a trip to Naples, Italy in 2017. We trained under one of the most revered, legendary pizzaiolas, Enzo Coccia, to understand the tradition and methods behind preparing the dough and working the forno. The course was rewarding and eye opening as we learned a century-old hand stretching dough techniques and simple authentic recipes. In addition to these well-guarded methods, we discovered the beauty of pure, fresh, non-GMO ingredients. The San Marzano tomato is a cornerstone ingredient that the locals take pride in as it is native only to the rich volcanic soil of the area. We were inspired by this and felt we needed to take the same care in selecting our ingredients, hence the name, Marzano, as an homage to quality and authenticity.
We are most known for our artisan pizza, homemade pastas, forno sandwiches and creative desserts offered up in an urban setting. We welcome you to come check out Nelson’s newest restaurant open 7 days a week for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
https://www.facebook.com/marzanonelson/ https://www.marzanonelson.com/
Oso Negro - $65 Gift Bag
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy this love bag of Oso gifts! Bag of dark roasted coffee 'Chocolate Cake', to-go mug, delicious chocolate bar and Oso bag. Thank you Oso Negro!
https://osonegrocoffee.com/
Enjoy this love bag of Oso gifts! Bag of dark roasted coffee 'Chocolate Cake', to-go mug, delicious chocolate bar and Oso bag. Thank you Oso Negro!
https://osonegrocoffee.com/
Nelson Olive Oil Company - $36 Set
$10
Starting bid
Feel free to stop by Nelson Olive Oil Company at 502 Baker Street and visit their tasting room of premium olive oils and balsamics, and a selection of curated pantry items and accessories. Thank you Nelson Olive Oil Company for donating this set of ultra premium extra virgin olive oil and 18 year aged balsamic vinegar. Two 200ml bottles up for bid. Enjoy.
https://www.facebook.com/nelsonoliveoil/ https://nelsonoliveoil.com/
Feel free to stop by Nelson Olive Oil Company at 502 Baker Street and visit their tasting room of premium olive oils and balsamics, and a selection of curated pantry items and accessories. Thank you Nelson Olive Oil Company for donating this set of ultra premium extra virgin olive oil and 18 year aged balsamic vinegar. Two 200ml bottles up for bid. Enjoy.
https://www.facebook.com/nelsonoliveoil/ https://nelsonoliveoil.com/
Accent Carpet Care - $250 Gift Certificate #1
$50
Starting bid
Accent Carpet Care has been proudly cleaning carpets, area rugs and upholstery in the West Kootenays for over 30 years. Kootenay Business Magazine awarded Accent Carpet Care the Platinum “Best of Business” Award for Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail! Accent’s loyal customer base recognizes our company for being the preferred choice in the West Kootenays so they call us for all their carpet, upholstery, and spot stain cleaning needs!
https://accentcarpet.ca/
Accent Carpet Care has been proudly cleaning carpets, area rugs and upholstery in the West Kootenays for over 30 years. Kootenay Business Magazine awarded Accent Carpet Care the Platinum “Best of Business” Award for Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail! Accent’s loyal customer base recognizes our company for being the preferred choice in the West Kootenays so they call us for all their carpet, upholstery, and spot stain cleaning needs!
https://accentcarpet.ca/
Accent Carpet Care - $250 Gift Certificate #2
$50
Starting bid
Accent Carpet Care has been proudly cleaning carpets, area rugs and upholstery in the West Kootenays for over 30 years. Kootenay Business Magazine awarded Accent Carpet Care the Platinum “Best of Business” Award for Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail! Accent’s loyal customer base recognizes our company for being the preferred choice in the West Kootenays so they call us for all their carpet, upholstery, and spot stain cleaning needs!
https://accentcarpet.ca/
Accent Carpet Care has been proudly cleaning carpets, area rugs and upholstery in the West Kootenays for over 30 years. Kootenay Business Magazine awarded Accent Carpet Care the Platinum “Best of Business” Award for Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail! Accent’s loyal customer base recognizes our company for being the preferred choice in the West Kootenays so they call us for all their carpet, upholstery, and spot stain cleaning needs!
https://accentcarpet.ca/
David Lane - $54 Music Lesson Voucher
$10
Starting bid
Thank you David!! Enjoy this 1 hour lesson voucher.
David: If you are interested in singing, piano, or beatbox lessons, spanning a variety of styles (pop, rock, musical theatre, jazz etc.), then you've come to the right spot. My name is David, and I am here to help you achieve your musical goals, whether that be surprising your friends at karaoke night, pursuing a career in music, or even just working up the courage to sing or play in front of someone for the very first time. In addition to degrees in Jazz Performance (Voice major & Piano minor) and Music Education, I have level 1 professional voice certification in Evidence-Based Voicework, and level 2 certification in Mechanics of mix and belt, from the Maddie Tarbox Vocal Studio.
I believe in fun, approachable lessons with real results. Music lessons can be an intimidating experience, which is why I aim to keep things enjoyable, while also encouraging my students to challenge themselves to their personal comfort level. My students learn technique and music skills through a focus on the practical aspects of actually making music together (jamming, singing and/or writing songs together, improvisation etc). I believe that the most valuable music education starts with fostering a love for just making music, after which a desire for developing theoretical and technical aspects naturally follows.
https://davidlane.mymusicstaff.com/Who-is-David-
https://www.facebook.com/davidplane
Thank you David!! Enjoy this 1 hour lesson voucher.
David: If you are interested in singing, piano, or beatbox lessons, spanning a variety of styles (pop, rock, musical theatre, jazz etc.), then you've come to the right spot. My name is David, and I am here to help you achieve your musical goals, whether that be surprising your friends at karaoke night, pursuing a career in music, or even just working up the courage to sing or play in front of someone for the very first time. In addition to degrees in Jazz Performance (Voice major & Piano minor) and Music Education, I have level 1 professional voice certification in Evidence-Based Voicework, and level 2 certification in Mechanics of mix and belt, from the Maddie Tarbox Vocal Studio.
I believe in fun, approachable lessons with real results. Music lessons can be an intimidating experience, which is why I aim to keep things enjoyable, while also encouraging my students to challenge themselves to their personal comfort level. My students learn technique and music skills through a focus on the practical aspects of actually making music together (jamming, singing and/or writing songs together, improvisation etc). I believe that the most valuable music education starts with fostering a love for just making music, after which a desire for developing theoretical and technical aspects naturally follows.
https://davidlane.mymusicstaff.com/Who-is-David-
https://www.facebook.com/davidplane
Mane Stop Hair Boutique - $165
$30
Starting bid
Enjoy this hair love pack valued at $165! $65 gift certificate for a hair service of your choice and $100 worth of hair and body products: hand and body wash, body creme, pre-style primer and cuticle sealer. Thank you Mane Stop Hair Boutique!
https://www.facebook.com/ManestopbyDR/
Enjoy this hair love pack valued at $165! $65 gift certificate for a hair service of your choice and $100 worth of hair and body products: hand and body wash, body creme, pre-style primer and cuticle sealer. Thank you Mane Stop Hair Boutique!
https://www.facebook.com/ManestopbyDR/
Linden Lane Farms - $75 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Thank you Linden Lane Farms!!
Linden Lane Farms: Our mission is to make it easier for you to grow and eat healthy food! We believe in a resilient local food system and being a model small scale farm where we grow great food, hire local and help support our community with great plants and produce!
https://www.lindenlanefarms.ca/?
https://www.facebook.com/lindenlanefarms
Thank you Linden Lane Farms!!
Linden Lane Farms: Our mission is to make it easier for you to grow and eat healthy food! We believe in a resilient local food system and being a model small scale farm where we grow great food, hire local and help support our community with great plants and produce!
https://www.lindenlanefarms.ca/?
https://www.facebook.com/lindenlanefarms
Kootenay Co-op - $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy and treat yourself to $100 worth of goodies at the amazing Kootenay Co-op! Thank for your gracious donation. Enjoy!
https://www.facebook.com/KootenayCoop/
https://www.kootenay.coop/
Enjoy and treat yourself to $100 worth of goodies at the amazing Kootenay Co-op! Thank for your gracious donation. Enjoy!
https://www.facebook.com/KootenayCoop/
https://www.kootenay.coop/
Little Knife Company - $50 Thor's Hammer Necklace
$10
Starting bid
The Little Knife Company was founded by the talented Chris Francis, under the umbrella of Soulumination Artworks and continues to flourish as a branch of our diverse collective.
Handcrafted and cast knife and tool miniatures that are so damn irresistible that you can’t help but love them! Thank you Chris! Enjoy.
https://www.chrislikestopaint.com/little-knife-company
https://www.facebook.com/littleknifecompany
The Little Knife Company was founded by the talented Chris Francis, under the umbrella of Soulumination Artworks and continues to flourish as a branch of our diverse collective.
Handcrafted and cast knife and tool miniatures that are so damn irresistible that you can’t help but love them! Thank you Chris! Enjoy.
https://www.chrislikestopaint.com/little-knife-company
https://www.facebook.com/littleknifecompany
Soulumination Artworks - $50 Love Fox Necklace
$10
Starting bid
Soulumination Artwork creator Erin McAuley: My mission statement is simple. To make you feel good. I believe we are all imbued with a unique and glorious beauty, not just aesthetics, but the depth of content in our souls. When we feel good in ourselves, we shine with the radiance of a thousand suns. My hope is, that if you so choose to adorn yourself with my creations, that they make you feel empowered, in turn your intrinsic beauty illuminates you from the inside out. Jewelry does not make you beautiful. How you feel when you're wearing it does.
Thank you for supporting me on my artistic path, I am honored and humbled by the privilege of being able to follow it.
And thank you for donating Soulumination Artworks!
https://www.facebook.com/SouluminationArtWorks/
https://www.souluminationartworks.com/
Soulumination Artwork creator Erin McAuley: My mission statement is simple. To make you feel good. I believe we are all imbued with a unique and glorious beauty, not just aesthetics, but the depth of content in our souls. When we feel good in ourselves, we shine with the radiance of a thousand suns. My hope is, that if you so choose to adorn yourself with my creations, that they make you feel empowered, in turn your intrinsic beauty illuminates you from the inside out. Jewelry does not make you beautiful. How you feel when you're wearing it does.
Thank you for supporting me on my artistic path, I am honored and humbled by the privilege of being able to follow it.
And thank you for donating Soulumination Artworks!
https://www.facebook.com/SouluminationArtWorks/
https://www.souluminationartworks.com/
Save On Foods - $50 Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy $50 to Save On Foods!! Thank you for supporting our cause!
https://www.saveonfoods.com/sm/planning/rsid/1982
Enjoy $50 to Save On Foods!! Thank you for supporting our cause!
https://www.saveonfoods.com/sm/planning/rsid/1982
Communion Botanicals - $108 Dry Skincare Set
$25
Starting bid
Thank you Communion Botanicals!! Enjoy this Dry Skincare Set + Botanical Hydration Serum.
Communion Botanicals: Our family-run company is founded on the principles of environmental responsibility, ethical ingredient sourcing, using only pure and effective botanical ingredients, and supporting a new vision for modern beauty that honors our interconnectedness with nature.
Enjoy this gift of love! And thank you Communion Botanicals.
https://www.communionbotanicals.ca/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGbf3CKzJaI/
Thank you Communion Botanicals!! Enjoy this Dry Skincare Set + Botanical Hydration Serum.
Communion Botanicals: Our family-run company is founded on the principles of environmental responsibility, ethical ingredient sourcing, using only pure and effective botanical ingredients, and supporting a new vision for modern beauty that honors our interconnectedness with nature.
Enjoy this gift of love! And thank you Communion Botanicals.
https://www.communionbotanicals.ca/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGbf3CKzJaI/
Poutineland - $50 Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Quebec style cantina nestled in the most beautiful place on earth, at the Playmor Junction between Nelson and Castlegar, BC. We serve traditional poutine, Montreal Smoked meat and our famous original steamed hot dog. Thank you Poutineland and enjoy!!
https://www.instagram.com/poutineland_at_the_junction/reel/C84tVRiJ43_/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php/?id=61559674611015
Quebec style cantina nestled in the most beautiful place on earth, at the Playmor Junction between Nelson and Castlegar, BC. We serve traditional poutine, Montreal Smoked meat and our famous original steamed hot dog. Thank you Poutineland and enjoy!!
https://www.instagram.com/poutineland_at_the_junction/reel/C84tVRiJ43_/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php/?id=61559674611015
Laska Ceramics - $90 Handmade Morel Mug
$15
Starting bid
Enjoy this one of a kind handmade Morel Mug, donated by Laska Ceramics. Thank you Laska Ceramics! Your drink just got a whole lot yummier...
https://www.instagram.com/laska.ceramics/
https://www.laskaceramics.com/
Enjoy this one of a kind handmade Morel Mug, donated by Laska Ceramics. Thank you Laska Ceramics! Your drink just got a whole lot yummier...
https://www.instagram.com/laska.ceramics/
https://www.laskaceramics.com/
KP Artistry - $52 Love Bag
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy these handmade local cards and hair scrunchie by KP Artistry. Thank you KP Artistry!!
https://www.instagram.com/kpartistry/p/C0_9FcQrawO/
https://kpartistry.ca/
Enjoy these handmade local cards and hair scrunchie by KP Artistry. Thank you KP Artistry!!
https://www.instagram.com/kpartistry/p/C0_9FcQrawO/
https://kpartistry.ca/
River Rockin' Fountains - $100 7" Fountain
$25
Starting bid
River Rockin' Fountains has kindly donated a custom handmade fountain! Enjoy this tranquil piece of nature right in the comfort of your home. The light trickle of water flowing over locally sourced Kootenay river rocks will create a relaxing ambiance in your sunroom, office, living room or on the patio in the summer. Thank you River Rockin' Fountains!
https://www.facebook.com/riverrockinfountains/
River Rockin' Fountains has kindly donated a custom handmade fountain! Enjoy this tranquil piece of nature right in the comfort of your home. The light trickle of water flowing over locally sourced Kootenay river rocks will create a relaxing ambiance in your sunroom, office, living room or on the patio in the summer. Thank you River Rockin' Fountains!
https://www.facebook.com/riverrockinfountains/
Communion Botanicals - $183 Facial Gift Bag
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Communion Botanicals, enjoy this gift bag to nourish your skin deeply; Soothing Facial Balm, Botanical Hydration Serum, Clarifying Moisturizer, Rose Gold Toner, and Jade Gua Sha Tool.
Communion Botanicals: Our family-run company is founded on the principles of environmental responsibility, ethical ingredient sourcing, using only pure and effective botanical ingredients, and supporting a new vision for modern beauty that honors our interconnectedness with nature.
Enjoy this gift of love! And thank you Communion Botanicals.
https://www.communionbotanicals.ca/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGbf3CKzJaI/
Donated by Communion Botanicals, enjoy this gift bag to nourish your skin deeply; Soothing Facial Balm, Botanical Hydration Serum, Clarifying Moisturizer, Rose Gold Toner, and Jade Gua Sha Tool.
Communion Botanicals: Our family-run company is founded on the principles of environmental responsibility, ethical ingredient sourcing, using only pure and effective botanical ingredients, and supporting a new vision for modern beauty that honors our interconnectedness with nature.
Enjoy this gift of love! And thank you Communion Botanicals.
https://www.communionbotanicals.ca/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGbf3CKzJaI/
Ken's Rough Naturals - $80 Custom Metal Owl
$25
Starting bid
Thank you Ken's Rough Naturals!! This custom made owl is sure to spruce up any area. Roughly 15" tall. Hammer spike into log or post. Enjoy!
Thank you Ken's Rough Naturals!! This custom made owl is sure to spruce up any area. Roughly 15" tall. Hammer spike into log or post. Enjoy!
Ken's Rough Naturals - $125 Custom Metal Wolf Scene
$30
Starting bid
This custom handmade metal wolf scene will uplift any wall or area it is placed. Roughly 20" tall. Thank you Ken's Rough Naturals! Enjoy!
This custom handmade metal wolf scene will uplift any wall or area it is placed. Roughly 20" tall. Thank you Ken's Rough Naturals! Enjoy!
Wellness Basket - $165
$30
Starting bid
Thank you Frog Peak, Kootenay Woods, Pete's Bees and Zen Bench. This wellness basket is sure to bring you comfort and support; 4 healing salves, 2 bees wax candles, a Zen Bench (8" tall, for meditating) and a stylin' pair of socks. Enjoy!
Thank you Frog Peak, Kootenay Woods, Pete's Bees and Zen Bench. This wellness basket is sure to bring you comfort and support; 4 healing salves, 2 bees wax candles, a Zen Bench (8" tall, for meditating) and a stylin' pair of socks. Enjoy!
Trees Company Nursery + Garden Supplies - $80 Garden Kit
$15
Starting bid
Treesco in Winlaw, has donated this sweet garden kit! 4 packages of seeds (tomato, cucumber, watermelon, radish), work gloves, 9L organic pro-mix, 36" - 52" water wand, tags, hand cultivator and a Suncore A3 seedling heat mat. Thank you Treesco!! A great way to start your garden journey or add to your gardening collection. Enjoy!!
Treesco in Winlaw, has donated this sweet garden kit! 4 packages of seeds (tomato, cucumber, watermelon, radish), work gloves, 9L organic pro-mix, 36" - 52" water wand, tags, hand cultivator and a Suncore A3 seedling heat mat. Thank you Treesco!! A great way to start your garden journey or add to your gardening collection. Enjoy!!
Page Wasson - $250 Collage Picture
$100
Starting bid
Thank you Page Wasson, collage artist, who donated this beautiful original one of a kind picture approximately 15" tall. Enjoy!
Thank you Page Wasson, collage artist, who donated this beautiful original one of a kind picture approximately 15" tall. Enjoy!
Kootenay Allergy Solutions: Sophie Richard - $120
$40
Starting bid
Sophie Richard, Kootenay Allergy Solutions, has over 10 years experience as an acupuncturist and allergy specialist (NAET). She is a wealth of knowledge in health and has helped 100s of clients on their path to healing. Enjoy this 1 hour 20 minute session located at Heritage Health Centre in Nelson. Here's to a life full of health! Thank you Sophie!!
https://www.kootenayallergysolutions.com/
Sophie Richard, Kootenay Allergy Solutions, has over 10 years experience as an acupuncturist and allergy specialist (NAET). She is a wealth of knowledge in health and has helped 100s of clients on their path to healing. Enjoy this 1 hour 20 minute session located at Heritage Health Centre in Nelson. Here's to a life full of health! Thank you Sophie!!
https://www.kootenayallergysolutions.com/
Weaver Jane - $50 Adventure Mat
$10
Starting bid
Weaver Jane has over 40 years experience weaving and creating stunning all natural items! Thank you Weaver Jane for this perfect Adventure Mat made of wool and hemp. - "Never sit on wet grass or cold concrete again."
https://www.facebook.com/WeaverJaneButler
Weaver Jane has over 40 years experience weaving and creating stunning all natural items! Thank you Weaver Jane for this perfect Adventure Mat made of wool and hemp. - "Never sit on wet grass or cold concrete again."
https://www.facebook.com/WeaverJaneButler
Rock Rush - $145 Healing Crystal Tree, Shirt + Stickers
$40
Starting bid
Thank you Rock Rush for donating this healing crystal tree created by Colleen Mae, The Crystal Lady Creations. 6" x 6". This fluorite stone was found in Grand Forks; fluorite is often associated with purifying and steading energy. It's thought to support improved concentration, giving one the ability to understand and maintain relationships. Added to this healing tree is a medium sized t-shirt and 5 stickers sure to spruce up any area! Enjoy!!
https://www.facebook.com/rockrush.kootenays/
Thank you Rock Rush for donating this healing crystal tree created by Colleen Mae, The Crystal Lady Creations. 6" x 6". This fluorite stone was found in Grand Forks; fluorite is often associated with purifying and steading energy. It's thought to support improved concentration, giving one the ability to understand and maintain relationships. Added to this healing tree is a medium sized t-shirt and 5 stickers sure to spruce up any area! Enjoy!!
https://www.facebook.com/rockrush.kootenays/
You vs You Studio - $156 One Month Unlimited Membership
$50
Starting bid
Yes!! Thank you You vs You!! Treat yourself to a one month unlimited membership to You vs You Studio in Castlegar. Yoga, fitness and cycle classes offered daily by fun, caring and trained professionals.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086911895115
https://www.youvsyoustudio.ca/
Yes!! Thank you You vs You!! Treat yourself to a one month unlimited membership to You vs You Studio in Castlegar. Yoga, fitness and cycle classes offered daily by fun, caring and trained professionals.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086911895115
https://www.youvsyoustudio.ca/
You vs You Studio - $104 One Month Unlimited Tanning
$30
Starting bid
Thank you You vs You Studio in Castlegar!! Get your base tan or maintain your glow! Treat yourself to a one month unlimited tanning membership.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086911895115
https://www.youvsyoustudio.ca/
Thank you You vs You Studio in Castlegar!! Get your base tan or maintain your glow! Treat yourself to a one month unlimited tanning membership.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086911895115
https://www.youvsyoustudio.ca/
Roaming Roots Farm - $30 Braid of Garlic
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy this braid of garlic donated by Roaming Roots Farm!! Located in South Slocan. This beautiful garlic will be ready in August. You will receive a voucher for this garlic and will be able to collect when it is fresh and ready. Thank you Roaming Roots Farm!
www.roamingrootsfarm.ca
Enjoy this braid of garlic donated by Roaming Roots Farm!! Located in South Slocan. This beautiful garlic will be ready in August. You will receive a voucher for this garlic and will be able to collect when it is fresh and ready. Thank you Roaming Roots Farm!
www.roamingrootsfarm.ca
Vida Vacations - Vacation Certificate 1 Week in Mexico #1
$10
Starting bid
Anyone planning to go to Mexico? Thank you Jesse Lucas who graciously donated vacation certificates which entitles you to luxury accommodation at Vida Vacations Resorts.
This certificate is for accommodation only. It costs $1645 CAD ($890 USD for 7 nights plus $299 USD for the member fee). It works out to $235 CAD per night for 7 nights, 8 days, a master bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Either 1 king or two doubles with two small pullout beds. You will have your own bathroom and balcony. Rates are typically $3910 USD for the week.
This vacation certificate is valid for the Mayan Palace Hotel which can be found in:
1. Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
2. Riviera Maya
3. Acapuleo
4. Puerto Penasco
5. Puerto Vallarta
6. Mazatlan
This certificate is valid until April 2026. You can book your trip within a four month window. To view pictures of your stay, and more offerings (additional fee), visit the website below.
https://vidavacations.com/
Enjoy!!
Anyone planning to go to Mexico? Thank you Jesse Lucas who graciously donated vacation certificates which entitles you to luxury accommodation at Vida Vacations Resorts.
This certificate is for accommodation only. It costs $1645 CAD ($890 USD for 7 nights plus $299 USD for the member fee). It works out to $235 CAD per night for 7 nights, 8 days, a master bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Either 1 king or two doubles with two small pullout beds. You will have your own bathroom and balcony. Rates are typically $3910 USD for the week.
This vacation certificate is valid for the Mayan Palace Hotel which can be found in:
1. Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
2. Riviera Maya
3. Acapuleo
4. Puerto Penasco
5. Puerto Vallarta
6. Mazatlan
This certificate is valid until April 2026. You can book your trip within a four month window. To view pictures of your stay, and more offerings (additional fee), visit the website below.
https://vidavacations.com/
Enjoy!!
Vida Vacations - Vacation Certificate 1 Week in Mexico #2
$10
Starting bid
Anyone planning to go to Mexico? Thank you Jesse Lucas who graciously donated vacation certificates which entitles you to luxury accommodation at Vida Vacations Resorts.
This certificate is for accommodation only. It costs $1645 CAD ($890 USD for 7 nights plus $299 USD for the member fee). It works out to $235 CAD per night for 7 nights, 8 days, a master bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Either 1 king or two doubles with two small pullout beds. You will have your own bathroom and balcony. Rates are typically $3910 USD for the week.
This vacation certificate is valid for the Mayan Palace Hotel which can be found in:
1. Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
2. Riviera Maya
3. Acapuleo
4. Puerto Penasco
5. Puerto Vallarta
6. Mazatlan
This certificate is valid until April 2026. You can book your trip within a four month window. To view pictures of your stay, and more offerings (additional fee), visit the website below.
https://vidavacations.com/
Enjoy!!
Anyone planning to go to Mexico? Thank you Jesse Lucas who graciously donated vacation certificates which entitles you to luxury accommodation at Vida Vacations Resorts.
This certificate is for accommodation only. It costs $1645 CAD ($890 USD for 7 nights plus $299 USD for the member fee). It works out to $235 CAD per night for 7 nights, 8 days, a master bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Either 1 king or two doubles with two small pullout beds. You will have your own bathroom and balcony. Rates are typically $3910 USD for the week.
This vacation certificate is valid for the Mayan Palace Hotel which can be found in:
1. Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
2. Riviera Maya
3. Acapuleo
4. Puerto Penasco
5. Puerto Vallarta
6. Mazatlan
This certificate is valid until April 2026. You can book your trip within a four month window. To view pictures of your stay, and more offerings (additional fee), visit the website below.
https://vidavacations.com/
Enjoy!!
Vida Vacations - Vacation Certificate 1 Week in Mexico #3
$10
Starting bid
Anyone planning to go to Mexico? Thank you Jesse Lucas who graciously donated vacation certificates which entitles you to luxury accommodation at Vida Vacations Resorts.
This certificate is for accommodation only. It costs $1645 CAD ($890 USD for 7 nights plus $299 USD for the member fee). It works out to $235 CAD per night for 7 nights, 8 days, a master bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Either 1 king or two doubles with two small pullout beds. You will have your own bathroom and balcony. Rates are typically $3910 USD for the week.
This vacation certificate is valid for the Mayan Palace Hotel which can be found in:
1. Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
2. Riviera Maya
3. Acapuleo
4. Puerto Penasco
5. Puerto Vallarta
6. Mazatlan
This certificate is valid until April 2026. You can book your trip within a four month window. To view pictures of your stay, and more offerings (additional fee), visit the website below.
https://vidavacations.com/
Enjoy!!
Anyone planning to go to Mexico? Thank you Jesse Lucas who graciously donated vacation certificates which entitles you to luxury accommodation at Vida Vacations Resorts.
This certificate is for accommodation only. It costs $1645 CAD ($890 USD for 7 nights plus $299 USD for the member fee). It works out to $235 CAD per night for 7 nights, 8 days, a master bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Either 1 king or two doubles with two small pullout beds. You will have your own bathroom and balcony. Rates are typically $3910 USD for the week.
This vacation certificate is valid for the Mayan Palace Hotel which can be found in:
1. Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta
2. Riviera Maya
3. Acapuleo
4. Puerto Penasco
5. Puerto Vallarta
6. Mazatlan
This certificate is valid until April 2026. You can book your trip within a four month window. To view pictures of your stay, and more offerings (additional fee), visit the website below.
https://vidavacations.com/
Enjoy!!
Mount Sentinel Farm - $52 Tea, Gift Certificate, Hazelnuts
$10
Starting bid
Thank you Mount Sentinel Farm for donating to our park project! Enjoy some yummy tea, a $25 gift certificate to The Yellow Deli and a 2lb bag of raw, fresh hazelnuts.
https://mountsentinel.ca/
https://www.yellowdeli.com/nelson
Thank you Mount Sentinel Farm for donating to our park project! Enjoy some yummy tea, a $25 gift certificate to The Yellow Deli and a 2lb bag of raw, fresh hazelnuts.
https://mountsentinel.ca/
https://www.yellowdeli.com/nelson
Elevate Lash Lounge Nelson - $49.99 Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Thank you Elevate Lash Lounge in Nelson! Take the time to nourish and give back to yourself. Enjoy this $49.99 gift certificate for your brows, wax or tint. No cash value and this expires in one year. Thank you and enjoy!
https://www.elevatelash.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/elevatelash.ca/
Thank you Elevate Lash Lounge in Nelson! Take the time to nourish and give back to yourself. Enjoy this $49.99 gift certificate for your brows, wax or tint. No cash value and this expires in one year. Thank you and enjoy!
https://www.elevatelash.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/elevatelash.ca/
Tough Girl Tattoos - $300 Gift Certificate
$100
Starting bid
Ready for a tattoo? Thank you Tough Girl Tattoos for donating a $300 gift certificate!! Custom or pre-drawn tattoos available. This private studio is located in Blewett. The certificate must be used before October 2025. Enjoy your new tattoo! And thank you.
https://toughgirltattoos.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556012730471
Ready for a tattoo? Thank you Tough Girl Tattoos for donating a $300 gift certificate!! Custom or pre-drawn tattoos available. This private studio is located in Blewett. The certificate must be used before October 2025. Enjoy your new tattoo! And thank you.
https://toughgirltattoos.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556012730471
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!