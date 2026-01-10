<p>Newb Meisters MEME Cup - Beginner tournament and referee training</p>

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About this event
Participate in referee training and help with refereeing.
Participate in referee training, volunteer, and participate in a category of your choice.
Participate in referee training, volunteer, and participate in two categories of your choice.
Participate in referee training, volunteer, and participate in three categories of your choice.
Participate in referee training and participate in four categories of your choice.
Vous serez contacté si une place dans les catégories désirées se libère.
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