Maîstres Épéistes de Montréal et Environs

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Maîstres Épéistes de Montréal et Environs

About this event

<p>Newb Meisters MEME Cup - Beginner tournament and referee training</p>

6400 16e Avenue

Montréal, QC H1X 2S9, Canada

Formation - Volunteer Referee
Free

Participate in referee training and help with refereeing.

Competition - one category
$20

Participate in referee training, volunteer, and participate in a category of your choice.

Competition - two categories
$30

Participate in referee training, volunteer, and participate in two categories of your choice.

Competition - three categories
$40

Participate in referee training, volunteer, and participate in three categories of your choice.

Competition - four categories
$50

Participate in referee training and participate in four categories of your choice.

Waitlist
Free

Vous serez contacté si une place dans les catégories désirées se libère.

Add a donation for Maîstres Épéistes de Montréal et Environs

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