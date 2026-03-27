Newcastle Family Connection Inc.
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Newcastle Family Connection Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

NFC Dance's Reel Rhythms Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1685 Bloor St, Courtice, ON L1E 2N1, Canada

Two Brimacombe All Day All Night Passes for 2026-2027 item
Two Brimacombe All Day All Night Passes for 2026-2027
$72

Starting bid

Donated by Brimacombe Ski Hill

Family Day Pass with Guided Feeding Tour item
Family Day Pass with Guided Feeding Tour
$32

Starting bid

For 2 adults, 3 children

Donated by Jungle Cat World

ROM Administration Passes - Set 1 item
ROM Administration Passes - Set 1
$23

Starting bid

Set of two admissions passes to the Royal Ontario Museum

Donated by the ROM

Mini Cow Canada visit item
Mini Cow Canada visit
$60

Starting bid

45 minute farm visit for up to 6 people

ROM Administration Passes - Set 2 item
ROM Administration Passes - Set 2
$23

Starting bid

Set of two admissions passes to the Royal Ontario Museum

Donated by the ROM

Reptilia Family Day Out item
Reptilia Family Day Out
$40

Starting bid

Admission passes for 2 adults and 4 kids

Donated by Reptilia

$25 Gift Voucher for Last Petal Creations item
$25 Gift Voucher for Last Petal Creations
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Last Petal Creations

Original Painting with Frame item
Original Painting with Frame
$14

Starting bid

Donated by Josie D.

New Pink Faux Fur Throw 50 x 60 from Indigo item
New Pink Faux Fur Throw 50 x 60 from Indigo
$32

Starting bid

Hear Me Out game item
Hear Me Out game
$5

Starting bid

Bumpa's all Natural Gift basket 1 item
Bumpa's all Natural Gift basket 1
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Bumpa's All Natural

Bumpa's All Natural Gift Basket - 2 item
Bumpa's All Natural Gift Basket - 2
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Bumpa's All Natural

Avengers Grow with Me SKATES SIZE 8 - 11Y item
Avengers Grow with Me SKATES SIZE 8 - 11Y
$18

Starting bid

New Vikings Toque item
New Vikings Toque
$12

Starting bid

Official Minnesota Vikings toque

New Vikings Scarf item
New Vikings Scarf
$7

Starting bid

Official Minnesota Vikings scarf

New Vikings Canvas Ballcap item
New Vikings Canvas Ballcap
$5

Starting bid

New Minnesota Vikings canvas ballcap

Vikings glassware set w/leather wrap item
Vikings glassware set w/leather wrap
$10

Starting bid

New Minnesota Vikings glassware set with leather embossed logo wrap

New Vikings Canvas tote Bag item
New Vikings Canvas tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Official Minnesota Vikings Canvas Tote Bag

New NFL logo folding trunk bag item
New NFL logo folding trunk bag
$14

Starting bid

Official NFL logo folding trunk bag

New Koozie Camelback bag item
New Koozie Camelback bag
$18

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!