NFC Dance's Reel Rhythms Online Silent Auction

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Donated by Brimacombe Ski Hill
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For 2 adults, 3 children
Donated by Jungle Cat World
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Set of two admissions passes to the Royal Ontario Museum
Donated by the ROM
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45 minute farm visit for up to 6 people
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Set of two admissions passes to the Royal Ontario Museum
Donated by the ROM
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Admission passes for 2 adults and 4 kids
Donated by Reptilia
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Donated by Last Petal Creations
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Donated by Josie D.
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Donated by Bumpa's All Natural
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Donated by Bumpa's All Natural
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Official Minnesota Vikings toque
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Official Minnesota Vikings scarf
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New Minnesota Vikings canvas ballcap
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New Minnesota Vikings glassware set with leather embossed logo wrap
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Official Minnesota Vikings Canvas Tote Bag
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Official NFL logo folding trunk bag
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