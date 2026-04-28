Inclusion Night: Newfoundland Rogues Jersey Auction

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Starting bid
#1-Shakwon Barrett signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#3- Josh Searle signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#4- Kieran Lynch signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#7- Noel Moffatt signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#8- Ryan Harnett signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#9- Steven Earles signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#10- Dedric Boyd signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#11- Kevin Bridgewaters signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#12-Leonard Turner signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#13-Anthony Lefeau signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
Starting bid
#15- Kingslee D'Silva signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.
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