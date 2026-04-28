Easter Seals, Newfoundland And Labrador Inc.

Hosted by

Easter Seals, Newfoundland And Labrador Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Inclusion Night: Newfoundland Rogues Jersey Auction

Pick-up location

206 Mt Scio Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4L5, Canada

#1-Shakwon Barrett item
#1-Shakwon Barrett
$100

Starting bid

#1-Shakwon Barrett signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#3- Josh Searle item
#3- Josh Searle
$100

Starting bid

#3- Josh Searle signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#4- Kieran Lynch item
#4- Kieran Lynch
$100

Starting bid

#4- Kieran Lynch signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#7- Noel Moffatt item
#7- Noel Moffatt
$100

Starting bid

#7- Noel Moffatt signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#8- Ryan Harnett item
#8- Ryan Harnett
$100

Starting bid

#8- Ryan Harnett signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#9- Steven Earles item
#9- Steven Earles
$100

Starting bid

#9- Steven Earles signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#10- Dedric Boyd item
#10- Dedric Boyd
$100

Starting bid

#10- Dedric Boyd signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#11- Kevin Bridgewaters item
#11- Kevin Bridgewaters
$100

Starting bid

#11- Kevin Bridgewaters signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#12-Leonard Turner item
#12-Leonard Turner
$100

Starting bid

#12-Leonard Turner signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#13-Anthony Lefeau item
#13-Anthony Lefeau
$100

Starting bid

#13-Anthony Lefeau signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

#15- Kingslee D'Silva item
#15- Kingslee D'Silva
$100

Starting bid

#15- Kingslee D'Silva signed Inclusion Night Easter Seals NL x C21 Seller's Choice custom jersey.

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