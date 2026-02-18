Newmarket - Angelman Strong 2026 Walk

Hosted by
About this event
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this Angelman Strong t-shirt to wear at future walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!