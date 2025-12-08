Angus By Design

Next Stop Transit International Peer Hub (Operators & Allies) Inclusive, Diverse, Equitable & Accessible

In Solidarity with Brother Angus - ATU Local 279
In Solidarity with Brother Angus -ATU Local 279 Annual
Members receive email updates, newsletters, action plans, and can submit their information or feedback for others.

Operator First - Transit Recovery Action Plan Group
Provides Virtual Training for Operator First Transit Recovery Action Plan - Include 5 Peers and take a guided workshop to bring Evidence-Based Organizational Approaches to your Local, or form an allyship or fidelity circle with help.

Members receive email updates, newsletters, action plans, and can submit their information or feedback for others.

