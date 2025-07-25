TYSN Sport Trivia Memberships

Support youth football while competing for glory under the lights!

Join the NFL Primetime Trivia League — a fun, weekly online competition that brings fans, alumni, and parents together during Monday Night Football halftime.





The donations will be split as 🥇 75% to 1st place





🥈 10% to 2nd place





🥉 5% to 3rd place





⚙️ 10% to TYSN — to help develop this growing Pro Sports Trivia platform and fund future prizes.









🏆 Play weekly, climb the leaderboard, and help create opportunities for young players.



$22.60/month (HST included)