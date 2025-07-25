TYSN Sport Trivia Memberships

Renews monthly
Support youth football while competing for glory under the lights!
Join the NFL Primetime Trivia League — a fun, weekly online competition that brings fans, alumni, and parents together during Monday Night Football halftime.
The donations will be split as 🥇 75% to 1st place
🥈 10% to 2nd place
🥉 5% to 3rd place
⚙️ 10% to TYSN — to help develop this growing Pro Sports Trivia platform and fund future prizes.
🏆 Play weekly, climb the leaderboard, and help create opportunities for young players.
$22.60/month (HST included)
Renews monthly
Test your hockey IQ and power up youth sports in your community!
Every Saturday night during Hockey Night in Canada, play live trivia against fans across the country and help support youth hockey.
The donations will be split as 🥇 75% to 1st place
🥈 10% to 2nd place
🥉 5% to 3rd place
⚙️ 10% to TYSN — to help develop this growing Pro Sports Trivia platform and fund future prizes.
🏆 Play weekly, climb the leaderboard, and help create opportunities for young players.
$22.60/month (HST included)
Renews monthly
Basketball knowledge meets real impact.
Join fans across Canada and the U.S. every week to test your NBA IQ and give back to the sport you love.
The donations will be split as 🥇 75% to 1st place
🥈 10% to 2nd place
🥉 5% to 3rd place
⚙️ 10% to TYSN — to help develop this growing Pro Sports Trivia platform and fund future prizes.
🏆 Play weekly, climb the leaderboard, and help create opportunities for young players.
$22.60/month (HST included)
Renews monthly
Soccer meets trivia in a global showdown that supports local youth.
Every week, compete in a 10-question trivia game inspired by global soccer — from the Premier League to MLS and beyond.
The donations will be split as 🥇 75% to 1st place
🥈 10% to 2nd place
🥉 5% to 3rd place
⚙️ 10% to TYSN — to help develop this growing Pro Sports Trivia platform and fund future prizes.
🏆 Play weekly, climb the leaderboard, and help create opportunities for young players.
$22.60/month (HST included)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!