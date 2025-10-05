TYSN Trivia Sponsorships

🥉 Community Sponsor
CA$56.50

**Includes hst**


Impact: Get your business in the game. Sponsor 1 local coach, volunteer, or alumni who competes weekly in trivia for their club — with your brand featured in the standings and recaps.


Deliverables (for both sponsor + club):

  • ✅ 1 Sponsored Player — a local coach, volunteer, or alumni competing weekly on behalf of their club.
  • ✅ Your logo displayed in weekly trivia standings.
  • ✅ Monthly social media shout-out (tagged with the club + your brand).
🥈 Regional Sponsor
CA$113

**Includes hst**


  • Impact: Double your visibility. Sponsor 2 players representing local clubs, with your business tagged weekly in trivia recaps, social shutouts, and expanded listings.


Everything in the Fan Sponsor tier, plus:


  • ✅ 2 Sponsored Players — a local coach, volunteer, or alumni competing weekly on behalf of their club.
  • ✅ 2–3 social media shout-outs per month (TYSN + club partner accounts).
  • ✅ Mention in the monthly recap video tied to your sponsored players.
🥇 All-Star Sponsor
CA$282.50

**Includes hst**


  • 🏆 For businesses that want to lead the movement: Own the spotlight. Sponsor 5 players across multiple clubs and pro sports trivia leagues. Get citywide visibility with premium ad placement during trivia play.


Everything in the Regional Sponsor tier, plus:

✅ Featured across all five trivia leagues

✅ Top-tier logo placement and recognition in games

✅ Inclusion in TYSN videos and youth media stories

✅ Listed as a Founding Sponsor in the 2025 TYSN Impact Report

