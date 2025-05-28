NGBi25

1 Summers Ln

Hamilton, ON L8P 4Y2, Canada

General Admission (Inclusive of 13% HST)
CA$450

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities.

Half Table (Inclusive of 13% HST)
CA$1,350
groupTicketCaption

Reserve half a table for your group and save 25% off the individual ticket price. Includes four seats with full access to all event programming, activities, and amenities for each guest.

Full Table (Inclusive of 13% HST)
CA$2,700
groupTicketCaption

Reserve a table for your group and save 25% off the individual ticket price. Includes four seats with full access to all event programming, activities, and amenities for each guest.

Sponsors
free

Note: These tickets are reserved for confirmed sponsors.

Speakers
free

Note: These tickets are reserved for confirmed speakers.

Committee Members
free

Note: These tickets are reserved for NGBi25 Committee Members.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing