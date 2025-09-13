New Hope Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy the thrill of live pro soccer! This voucher (valued at $160) gives you four seats to any 2026 Forge FC home game. Bring friends or family and feel the energy, excitement, and passion of Hamilton’s team as they battle on home turf.
Looking for a winter activity idea that’s equal parts fun, adventurous, and a little cozy? This fat biking rental and trail pass is your ticket to a snowy ride through the beautiful trails at Hardwood Ski & Bike. The pass includes 2 bike rentals and day passes for the trails (advanced booking needed) and is valued at over $230!
Bundle up, grab a friend (or someone special), and enjoy the crunch of fresh snow under extra-wide tires.
Discover where fresh dairy begins with a guided tour for four of the Loewith Dairy Farm (a $70 value). Meet the cows, see the process up close, and enjoy a fun, educational experience for all ages!
Enjoy a day of creativity and inspiration with 10 complimentary admission passes to the Art Gallery of Hamilton (total value $120–$150). Explore world-class exhibitions, thought-provoking contemporary art, and the region’s finest permanent collection.
A perfect cultural outing for family, friends, or fellow art lovers.
https://www.artgalleryofhamilton.com/
Experience the AGH all year long with a 1-year Individual Membership (valued at $55). Enjoy unlimited free admission, exclusive member previews and events, and discounts at the AGH Shop and Café.
Ideal gift for anyone who loves art, culture, and community.
Learn more here.
Give the gift of adventure with this brand-new Marin Donkey Jr. bike (valued at $500). This is the perfect birthday or Christmas present for the young rider in your life. Featuring 6 speeds and reliable rim brakes, it’s built to help kids ride farther, climb higher, and explore with confidence.
The perfect next step for a young rider! This brand-new Marin 16” bike features a lightweight aluminum frame and responsive hand brakes to help your child build confidence and control. Removable training wheels make it easy to transition as their skills grow.
Keep your vehicle spotless with a $100 NAPA AutoPro Wash Cards! Use this at any of the four self-serve bays or the convenient touchless wash at the Glendale Motor site in Ancaster. https://glendalemotors.ca/
Let Renewal Construction get those home projects off your to-do list! Enjoy a half day of professional home maintenance services valued at $350 — including painting, drywall repair, trim work, yard clean-up, carpentry, parging, concrete repair, or general troubleshooting. Skilled, reliable help to make your home look its best.
Where style meets performance—these sleek Shimano Ridescape sunglasses in Deep Ocean Blue deliver crystal-clear vision and all-day comfort, perfect for cycling or everyday wear.
Treat yourself or someone else to a 60 minute massage by Monie B! It's time to relax and decompress!
How you drive, where you drive and what you drive matter. Let TireCraft set you up with a set of tires that give you confidence to drive (valued at $500). Check out selection and prices here: https://tirecraft.com/glendale-motors-tirecraft/ and https://tirecraft.com/tirecraft-stoney-creek/
Set up for success with a new backpack fully stocked with essential school supplies. Perfect for starting the school year prepared and ready to go!
Valued at $850, the Ice Road Challenge is an unforgettable winter cycling fundraiser that takes fat bike riders across frozen roads and snowy landscapes in Northern Ontario. Funds raised go towards the development of youth-led cycling activities in Indigenous Communities. February 5-8, 2026. www.newhopecommunitybikes.com/iceroadchallenge
Treat yourself to $25 worth of fresh, local, and seriously delicious eats at Café Baffico. From cozy brunches to perfectly cheesy comfort food and their legendary donuts, every bite feels like a warm hug (and maybe a little sugar rush).
Perfect for foodies, coffee lovers, and anyone who believes dessert is non-negotiable.
Enjoy $50 to spend at MRKTBOX, Hamilton’s go-to spot for local eats, great coffee, and community vibes. Whether you’re grabbing a morning latte, a fresh bite, or a locally made treat, MRKTBOX serves up quality and charm in every visit.
Perfect for coffee lovers, brunch fans, and anyone who loves supporting local.
Valued at $115, the Everesting Cycling Fest if the largest official one-day Everest Cycling Event in Canada. With a road closure, on-site mechanics, washrooms, food, and a community of supporters, you'll be able to challenge yourself while helping raise funds that will empower others in their cycling journey. www.everesting.ca
Experience the thrill of off-road adventure with one entry to two of Substance Projects’ premier cycling events (valued at up to $200). Choose from gravel, XC, Enduro, or Cyclocross—each one crafted by a team that’s been delivering unforgettable races since 2008.
For Substance Projects, it’s simple: the world is a better place when everyone rides a bike at least three times a week.
Performance Socks and 500ml water bottle with New Hope's old logo. Grab them while they last!
Valued at $85! Orange Cat Packs is a Local Hamilton Maker. This handle bar bag features 3 durable straps for connection to your bike. Mesh exterior pocket and large main pocket perfect for a water bottle or snacks to keep you adventuring. Excellent craftsmanship while being stylish and up for any adventure.
Valued at $250! Gear up for your next adventure with this frame bag and handlebar bag set from Pro Bike Gear. Built for gravel and bike packing, these bags combine durability, waterproof protection, and smart storage design.
Perfect for cyclists ready to pack light and ride far!
The Pro Team Gravel Handlebar Bag – Small (valued at $105) delivers 2L of waterproof storage in a single, easy-access compartment. Built with lightweight, durable construction, it’s the perfect compact bag for gravel rides or bike packing adventures.
Keep your ride spotless with the Motorex Bike Cleaning Kit (valued at $99). This all-in-one set includes Bike Chain Degreaser (500ml), Bike Clean (500ml), and Chainlube for Dry Conditions (100ml)—everything you need to maintain peak performance and a smooth, clean ride.
Valued at $250 - Why settle for being a stealth rider when you can shine like a disco ball AND announce your arrival with a cheerful ding-ding?
This safety package includes:
Perfect for the cyclist who wants to ride safe, look sharp, and possibly be seen from space.
Bid now—your future self will thank you (and so will your mom).
Take on your next triathlon with confidence in this Santini Women’s REDUX Trisuit (Size Small, valued at $300). Designed with advanced ultra-light materials and a sleek, second-skin fit, it delivers maximum aerodynamic advantage in a minimal, performance-driven build.
Crafted with precision and passion, this trisuit is built to honor your dedication to sport, ambition, and yourself.
Ride in comfort and style with this feature-packed Adventure Gravel/MTB Jersey (valued at $180). Built with a rapid-wicking, lightweight recycled knit fabric and super-stretch woven sleeves for added durability, it’s designed for long days on the bike.
Key features include:
Performance, durability, and storage—ready for any ride.
Take on any trail with this Gravel/MTB Adventure Jersey (valued at $140). Made from a fast-wicking, midweight wool blend, it offers comfort and performance in all conditions. Features include a zippered chest pocket, three spray-proofed rear pockets, an additional security pocket, adjustable rear hem, and a full-length front zip for a clean, versatile fit.
Valued at $78! New Hope 2025 swag. Caricature t-shirt featuring all things New Hope and all things Hamilton. Size options include S/M/L/XL.
Step up your performance with this matching Santini trisuit and training tank (valued at $350). Designed for comfort and durability, these high-quality pieces feature UV protection, a cool-to-touch feel, fast-drying fabric, and excellent coverage.
Race at your best in this Santini REDUX Trisuit (Medium, valued at $320). Engineered with ultra-lightweight, aero-focused materials, it’s designed to minimize drag, friction, and weight while maximizing speed. With laser-cut construction, thermo-sealed seams, and concealed rear pockets, this trisuit delivers a sleek, second-skin fit for ultimate performance.
Ride in comfort and style with this Givelo jersey and socks (retail value $220). Designed for performance and fit, this set delivers premium quality, modern design, and all-day ride comfort.
Ride in comfort with these high-performance padded cycling shorts (valued at $100). Designed with high breathability, quick-drying fabric, and Silver Dry technology, they keep you cool, dry, and supported on every ride.
Stay comfortable in the saddle with these Bicycle Line women’s padded cycling shorts (valued at $100). Designed for performance and fit, they feature quality construction to keep you supported on every ride.
Take your rides to the next level with this Pro Men’s Cycling Jersey (valued at $120). Featuring three open back pockets plus a secure zippered pocket, it combines smart storage with premium performance materials—perfect for training or long adventures.
Ride in style and performance with this CDA Short Sleeve Jersey (valued at $170). Crafted from Cordura Ultralight Honeycomb Japanese fabric, it stays cool to the touch, features UV color-change logos, and expandable side panels for a perfect fit. Includes three rear pockets plus a zippered pocket for all your essentials.
Ride longer and in comfort with this Givelo Men’s Bib Shorts and Sock set (valued at $260). Made from premium Italian Oeko-Tex fabrics with soft, durable suspenders, this kit delivers exceptional comfort, fit, and performance for every ride.
Premium gear built for serious cyclists.
Stay cool and comfortable on every ride with this women’s cycling tank top (valued at $100). Available in S, M, and L, it’s designed for performance, fit, and all-day cycling comfort.
Stay comfortable on every adventure with this Bicycle Line women’s lightweight jacket (valued at $220). Combining softness, durability, and elasticity, it offers exceptional comfort and usability. Perfect for cycling or any outdoor activity, this jacket adapts to wherever your adventures take you.
Stay prepared for any adventure with the Tracker Packable Jacket (valued at $170). Lightweight and water-resistant, it features upper back venting to keep you cool and comfortable during intense activity.
Versatile, packable, and ready for the trail.
Conquer any adventure with the Polartec Neoshell Jacket (valued at $470). 100% waterproof, breathable, windproof, and durable, this multi-use jacket is built to handle all conditions—one jacket for countless side-quests.
Stay warm and fast in all conditions with the Sugoi RS 220 Jacket (valued at $210)—your go-to layer for fall and winter rides. Designed with a pro fit to minimize wind drag, it offers powerful windproof protection, premium detailing, and three rear pockets to stash all your ride or run essentials.
Ride through any weather with the Polare Men’s Bib Tight (Small, valued at $130). Featuring Droptex technology for wind protection and breathability, along with a fleece-lined front, zip closure, and added knee protection, these bib tights keep you comfortable and protected no matter the elements.
Conquer every ride with the Bicycle Line Women’s Wind-Tex Bibbed Legging (Medium, valued at $290). Featuring a waterproof, lightweight, and windproof membrane, these leggings combine softness, durability, and elasticity to keep you comfortable and protected through all conditions.
Valued at $115 - Winter Cycling pants without Chamois. LARGE
Behold: a pair of cycling leggings so fast, the camera couldn’t even catch them properly.
What we do know:
Perfect for:
Bid now and own the most enigmatic piece of cycling fashion this side of Strava.
Valued at $250 - Okay, let’s be honest: these might be the hardest thing in the world to photograph. Somehow, no matter what angle we try, they look like a sad shadow, a deflated scarecrow, or a lump of black fabric that’s plotting against us.
But don’t let their terrible glamour shots fool you—these tights are the real deal:
Bid now and give these misunderstood tights the redemption arc they deserve!
