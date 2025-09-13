New Hope Silent Auction

Looking for a winter activity idea that’s equal parts fun, adventurous, and a little cozy? This fat biking rental and trail pass is your ticket to a snowy ride through the beautiful trails at Hardwood Ski & Bike. The pass includes 2 bike rentals and day passes for the trails (advanced booking needed) and is valued at over $230!





Bundle up, grab a friend (or someone special), and enjoy the crunch of fresh snow under extra-wide tires.





https://hardwoodskiandbike.ca/